Six Nominees Forwarded for the Separate Juvenile Court Judge in Douglas County
Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970
Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967
Media Release:
LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Separate Juvenile Court Judge in Douglas County provided the following six names for the Governor’s consideration: Lisa M. Gonzalez, Candice J. Novak, LaShawn D. Sayers Young, and Lauren A. Walag, all of Omaha; Joseph E. Kuehl, Elkhorn; and Karine E. Sokpoh, Bennington.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Omaha, Douglas County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Christopher E. Kelly.