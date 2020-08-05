Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,610 in the last 365 days.

Six Nominees Forwarded for the Separate Juvenile Court Judge in Douglas County

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Six Nominees Forwarded for the Separate Juvenile Court Judge in Douglas County

  

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Separate Juvenile Court Judge in Douglas County provided the following six names for the Governor’s consideration: Lisa M. Gonzalez, Candice J. Novak, LaShawn D. Sayers Young, and Lauren A. Walag, all of Omaha; Joseph E. Kuehl, Elkhorn; and Karine E. Sokpoh, Bennington.

 

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Omaha, Douglas County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Christopher E. Kelly.

 

You just read:

Six Nominees Forwarded for the Separate Juvenile Court Judge in Douglas County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.