Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Six Nominees Forwarded for the Separate Juvenile Court Judge in Douglas County

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Separate Juvenile Court Judge in Douglas County provided the following six names for the Governor’s consideration: Lisa M. Gonzalez, Candice J. Novak, LaShawn D. Sayers Young, and Lauren A. Walag, all of Omaha; Joseph E. Kuehl, Elkhorn; and Karine E. Sokpoh, Bennington.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Omaha, Douglas County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Christopher E. Kelly.