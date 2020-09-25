"We have endorsed, and we strongly recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the go to person for a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Maryland. ” — Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We have endorsed, and we strongly recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the go to person for a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Maryland. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars-if the attorney who represent them know what they are doing. Attorney Erik Karst knows what he is doing when it comes to mesothelioma compensation. For direct access to Erik please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy in the 1960s or 1970s to please tell the physicians who are treating him about his asbestos exposure--if he is now in the hospital with 'suspected' Coronavirus. If after taking a second look the doctors determine it is either lung cancer or possible mesothelioma, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have similar symptoms. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Baltimore, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Bowie, Rockville, Hagerstown, Annapolis or anywhere in Maryland. https://Maryland.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Maryland the Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* National Cancer Institute Bethesda, Maryland:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment.

* Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Baltimore, Maryland:

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/

* University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Cancer Center Baltimore, Maryland:

https://umm.edu/programs/cancer

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



