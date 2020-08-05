New H3TV Offers Professional Online Fitness Programs to Subscribers
Dan Hellman makes his experience treating top athletes available to the publicFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned physical therapist and athletic trainer Dan Hellman has launched H3TV, a comprehensive online fitness platform available by subscription.
H3TV offers on-demand programs in general strength and fitness, golf fitness, mobility and targeted exercise and therapy for specific parts of the body. The program requires no special equipment. There is also a separate program in ELDOA, a groundbreaking program Hellman uses extensively to treat back and hip pain and to help people maintain a healthy spine. Hellman has trained the athletic staffs of four Major League Baseball organizations in ELDOA.
Each program features exercises and postures that Hellman has assembled carefully to achieve specific results, as he does with his individual patients and clients. They are based on his extensive knowledge of human anatomy, physiology and kinetics.
Subscribers also receive online coaching programs in holistic fitness, encompassing exercise, nutrition, hydration, rest and spiritual well-being. Hellman offers personal consultation and a monthly online conference call via Zoom for updates and questions.
Dan Hellman is the owner of H3 by Dan Hellman, a fitness and physical therapy center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is a specialist in back pain and is one of the nation’s top golf fitness professionals, selected by Golf Digest as one of the 50 Top Golf Fitness Trainers in 2019-2020.
Hellman has rehabilitated or trained some of the world’s top athletes, from Tiger Woods to standout NHL and NFL players like Jason Demers and Brandon Flowers. He is a regular presenter for the Titleist Performance Institute and leads its online subscription-based fitness program, ELDOA for Golfers.
“The coronavirus has forced people out of their gyms and many of their regular recreational activities,” said Hellman. “I think people need something they can do at home and on their schedule to keep fit, so I have basically put most of my therapy online. These are the same programs I use with top athletes, and I will be adding content regularly.”
Subscribers pay $47 a month or $470 a year for H3TV, which includes consultation. Anyone who signs up gets a three-day free trial.
“From the beginning, I wanted to give people an online experience that is as close as possible to the experience they get when they work with me in my studio, and I think I have done that,” Hellman said. “Personal consultation is very important, of course. I want people to do these programs right and get the full benefit, and subscribers need to know that I’m watching out for them and taking care of them—not just selling them a subscription.”
