RE/MAX Advantage Plus and We Insure Announce Partnership to Add Insurance Services to Virginia and South Florida Offices
We’re excited to announce that we’ve brought on a veteran insurance professional to help us grow the insurance side of our business.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RE/MAX Advantage Plus has entered into a partnership with We Insure Inc. that takes RE/MAX Advantage Plus to the next level in customer experience. With the addition of insurance services, RE/MAX Advantage Plus now has a complete array of home buying services, including real estate, mortgage, title and home insurance. RE/MAX Advantage Plus is championing an aggressive growth plan for South Florida and is further strengthening its position as a dominant player by adding insurance to its roster of services. We Insure is an innovative, independent insurance solution that gives agents access to the most markets and full back-end support through a national insurance franchise opportunity.
RE/MAX Advantage Plus has offices in Virginia Beach and South Florida and is on a fast track of growth through acquisition. RE/MAX Advantage Plus owner Chad Ingram started as an independent agency broker in 2009 and joined RE/MAX in 2014. “I realized that it’s tough to operate as an independent in real estate. What brought us to RE/MAX and the decision to include mortgage and title in our offering is similar to what drew us to We Insure,” explains Ingram. “We’re focused on growth and longevity. The brokerage of the future will not be competitive unless we offer our agents and customers a complete one stop shop of services. And insurance is a key component of that going forward. Insurance will help strengthen our growth so we can ride future economic waves with more certainty.”
“The recent economic downturn has been difficult for business,” says Chris Pflueger, Chief Development Officer of We Insure. “By adding competitive insurance services, they can often bring real value to their customers and help define their portfolio consistently and for long term.”
Ingram adds, “We’re excited to announce that we’ve brought on a veteran insurance professional to help us grow the insurance side of our business. This was the same strategy we used for title and mortgage at RE/MAX Advantage Plus with exceptional results.”
The grand opening for new We Insure Platinum office is scheduled for August 5th.
About We Insure Inc.
We believe in the Power of WE. Our relationships with top-rated carriers give our customers the power to choose and the confidence of knowing they’re properly insured at premiums they can afford. WE partner with only the best insurance agency owners and provide them with extensive training. Our technologies and operational support allow agents to focus on servicing their customers’ insurance needs, while WE take care of the back-end support. When it comes to profitability, We Insure agency owners have a competitive advantage with our tested and proven business model. We Insure offers franchise opportunities nationwide. For more information about We Insure Inc., please visit weinsuregroup.com. Customers can also connect with We Insure at facebook.com/weinsureinc.
