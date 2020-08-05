Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor “abusing the power of her office” to force unsafe school reopenings

August 5, 2020 Senate Staff Blog 0

Statement by Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen, 8/5/20

“Governor Reynolds is abusing the power of her office.  

“Nowhere in Senate File 2310 does it state that Iowa students, teachers and staff will be required to work and learn in unsafe buildings. In fact, the goal of the legislation was to give school districts more flexibility in online learning, not less.

“No matter how Governor Reynolds tries to spin it to her advantage, the bill does not dictate the percentage of time Iowans need to spend in buildings. She cooked up that unsafe and unrealistic number herself.

“I refuse to stand behind Governor Reynolds as she attacks local school board members with threats to yank their local school funding and educational licensure for voting on plans that put the health and safety of students and staff first.

“I am grateful to school board members, teachers, parents, and students who have stood up to Governor Reynolds’ attempt at a hostile takeover of local control of our public schools.

