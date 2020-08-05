NORFOLK HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER NAMED 2020 NEBRASKA HISTORY TEACHER OF THE YEAR | Nebraska Department of Education

News Release

August 5, 2020

Katherine Steinkamp, a Social Sciences teacher at Norfolk High School in Norfolk, Nebraska was recently named the 2020 State History Teacher of the Year, an award sponsored by The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

The History Teacher of the Year Award highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award honors one exceptional K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. territories.

Steinkamp has a passion for teaching. She is open to new ideas and is not afraid to try something different if it can help her students learn and grow. Steinkamp’s strongest asset is the love and passion she shows for her students.

Steinkamp will receive a $1,000 award and Norfolk High School will become a Gilder Lehrman Affiliate School, receiving history books and educational materials from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Steinkamp will also be a finalist for the $10,000 National History Teacher of the Year Award.