ALCHEMIST MINING INC. TO RESUME TRADING ON THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ON AUGUST 7, 2020.
Alchemist Inc (CSE:AMS)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver, BC - Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE: AMS) (“AMS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the resumption of trading of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on August 7, 2020 under the symbol AMS.X.
About Alchemist Mining Inc.
Alchemist’s goal is to be a global supplier of premium cannabis products. We are primarily focused on building a sustainable portfolio of cultivation, distribution and retail business entities, with a goal to create shareholder value. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “intends”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Specific risk factors are included in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis, available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
