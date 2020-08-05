Westminster Barracks//Request for assistance// Larceny from vehicle, Burglary and Unlawful Mischief//8-5-2020

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE- REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

CASE#: 20B103576&20B103577

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Z. Van Valkenburgh

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: BETWEEN 12:00 AM & 2:00 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-106 corridor, Reading VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from a vehicle, Burglary, and Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks, is seeking assistance, for anyone who has information in regards to several break-ins to motor vehicles, that occurred along the VT-106 corridor in Reading, VT. Between 12:00 AM and 2:00 AM this morning(8/5/20), several vehicles were broken into with various items stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the case officer, Trooper Zachary Van Valkenburgh, at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or via email at zachary.vanvalkenburgh@vermont.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.