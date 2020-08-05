Westminster Barracks//Request for assistance// Larceny from vehicle, Burglary and Unlawful Mischief//8-5-2020
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE- REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
CASE#: 20B103576&20B103577
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Z. Van Valkenburgh
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: BETWEEN 12:00 AM & 2:00 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-106 corridor, Reading VT
VIOLATION: Larceny from a vehicle, Burglary, and Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks, is seeking assistance, for anyone who has information in regards to several break-ins to motor vehicles, that occurred along the VT-106 corridor in Reading, VT. Between 12:00 AM and 2:00 AM this morning(8/5/20), several vehicles were broken into with various items stolen.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the case officer, Trooper Zachary Van Valkenburgh, at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or via email at zachary.vanvalkenburgh@vermont.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.
