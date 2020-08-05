Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks//Request for assistance// Larceny from vehicle, Burglary and Unlawful Mischief//8-5-2020

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE- REQUEST FOR  ASSISTANCE

        

CASE#: 20B103576&20B103577

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Z. Van Valkenburgh                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: BETWEEN 12:00 AM & 2:00 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-106 corridor, Reading VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from a vehicle, Burglary, and Unlawful Mischief 

 

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN                                                

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

                The Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks, is seeking assistance, for anyone who has information in regards to several break-ins to motor vehicles, that occurred along the VT-106 corridor in Reading, VT. Between 12:00 AM and 2:00 AM this morning(8/5/20), several vehicles were broken into with various items stolen.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the case officer, Trooper Zachary Van Valkenburgh, at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or via email at zachary.vanvalkenburgh@vermont.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: PENDING

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

