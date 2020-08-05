World Education Services Announces the Appointment of Cheryl Cramer Toto as COO

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Education Services (WES) today announced the appointment of Cheryl Cramer Toto as its new chief operations officer (COO). Toto will oversee WES’ world-leading credential evaluation processes, while identifying new opportunities for the growth and evolution of the organization.



“I’m thrilled to join WES at a time when its mission, values, and services are so vital,” said Toto. “As the world begins to recover from the effects of a global pandemic, the credential evaluation services that WES provides will be critical to ensuring that the individuals we serve are able to contribute their knowledge and skills where they are most needed.”

Toto joins WES at a pivotal moment. Amid the global business disruptions caused by COVID-19, WES has adapted its processes for managing hundreds of thousands of credential evaluation applications each year. In particular, WES has accelerated its adoption of digital solutions that ensure accurate results and rapid service. As COO, Toto will oversee this work and seek out new opportunities to advance the WES mission of promoting the global mobility and integration of people into academic and professional settings.

Toto arrives at WES with decades of experience in the education arena, and in operational leadership and business transformation in the private sector and with non-profit organizations. Most recently she served as President and CEO of the Marketing Science Institute, where she repositioned the organization as the leading platform for marketing research collaboration between university scholars and corporate leaders. Toto also spent ten years in increasingly senior roles at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. There, she built and scaled the organization’s B2C and digital content businesses, resulting in significant growth, and helped to turn a paper-based educational publishing house into one of the sector’s digital pioneers. Throughout her tenure, she forged and managed key partnerships with Netflix, Apple, Amazon, and others. Previously, she was a leader in corporate development, investor relations, and finance.

“Cheryl’s track record of success as an operational leader and architect of organizational and digital change makes her uniquely suited to join the WES leadership team at this moment,” said Esther T. Benjamin, CEO and Executive Director of WES. “I am excited to welcome Cheryl to the leadership team as we work to help international students, immigrants, and refugees achieve better academic and economic outcomes in the U.S. and Canada.”

About WES

Founded in 1974, World Education Services Inc. (WES) is a non-profit social enterprise dedicated to helping international students, immigrants, and refugees achieve their educational and workplace goals in the United States and Canada. WES evaluates and advocates for the recognition of international education qualifications, and for the integration of immigrants into the workforce. Over the course of more than 45 years, WES has provided credential evaluations to nearly three million individuals from around the globe.

For more information, contact Ashley Craddock, Senior Director of Strategic Communications, World Education Services. T: 512.212.3998 E: acraddock@WES.org.