Coming to Verizon: Samsung’s next-generation of 5G Ultra Wideband Galaxy phones and tablets

From the flagship Galaxy Note20 5G series to the innovative new Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Verizon has you covered on the best new Samsung tech

Verizon preorders start August 6 for both versions of the Galaxy Note20 5G — Samsung’s productivity powerhouse.

The ground-breaking Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Tab S7 5G tablets are also heading to Verizon with 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity.

And, Verizon’s most affordable 5G Ultra Wideband smartphone, the Galaxy A51 5G UW, will be available for $549.99 starting August 13.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Galaxy is looking bright and it’s powered by 5G. Samsung just revealed a massive lineup of new mobile technology and innovations, and leading the pack is the brand new Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G , available for preorder at Verizon starting tomorrow, August 6:

When can I get a Galaxy Note20 and how much does it cost?



Preorders for the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra on Verizon start August 6 at 12:01 AM ET and both phones will be widely available on August 21. Pricing is as follows:

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (6.9” 1 ) starts at $54.16 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,299.99 retail).

) starts at $54.16 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,299.99 retail). Galaxy Note20 5G (6.7”) starts at $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).

Why is the Galaxy Note20 family awesome?

The Galaxy Note20 series — the most powerful Note series yet — is a productivity powerhouse that works like a computer and lets you game like a pro. The series comes in two versions: Galaxy Note20 Ultra, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate mobile experience, and Galaxy Note20, for new Note users looking to maximize their time for work and play.



5G Built Right: The Galaxy Note20 5G series taps into Verizon’s lightning-fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, as well as Verizon’s low-band 5G network going live later this year. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers access to speeds that will change the way you use your smartphone for work, play and everything in between.



As it continues to expand, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network will allow you to game with ultra-low lag and upload photos and videos to your favorite content-sharing platform at incredible speeds. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is currently available in parts of 35 cities, 17 stadiums and seven indoor arenas, with more being rolled out throughout 2020.



Power to play: The Galaxy Note20 series gaming experience is up-leveled with its AI game booster, Bluetooth audio response optimization and 240Hz touch latency on the Note20 Ultra. Plus, with a large and immersive display with smooth gaming experience thanks to the fastest processor in a Galaxy yet, the Galaxy Note20 series is a pro-gaming set-up that fits in your pocket.



Cinematic-style video: Now you have the power to be like a filmmaker in the palm of your hands. The Galaxy Note20 shoots pro-quality 8k video and puts you in complete creative control. Use built-in movie-like effects like Pro Video mode to control the focus, audio, exposure, lighting and zoom speed for cinematic-style videos. Give your home movies that cinema-style quality with 21:9 aspect ratio and 24fps recording.



Advanced S Pen: The enhanced S Pen is more powerful than ever. Experience more responsive writing2 when taking notes or sketching out your ideas. Convert those ideas into a Microsoft Word document or PowerPoint with the more intelligent Samsung Notes app. You can also save your notes and sync them across your Galaxy devices for easy access anywhere3.



Intelligent battery and Super-Fast Charging: Galaxy Note20 series have intelligent batteries that are big enough to last all day4. Galaxy Note20 intuitively manages your app usage to conserve energy on its own. Rest assured that you can tackle those emails during the day and be left with enough juice to conquer your opponents at night. And, if you are running low on battery, get hours of power from minutes of charge5 with Super-Fast Charging.

Let’s get down to Business.

Take your productivity to the next level with Galaxy Note20 series. Samsung’s latest Note series transforms the way you work — empowering you to do more anytime and while on-the-go. These new features extend to Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G for the power of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet and the connectivity of a smartphone. Building on Samsung’s legacy of 5G leadership, Tab S7 series will be the first 5G Ultra Wideband tablets available in the United States, unlocking seamless videoconferencing, fast downloads and virtually lag-free streaming.



Also, compatibility with Verizon’s One Talk allows you to untether your business phone and gives you the capabilities of traditional office phone systems on your mobile device.

What promotions and phone options are available for the Galaxy Note20?



Verizon has some great promos to help you upgrade to a new Galaxy Note20.

Buy any Galaxy Note20 smartphone and get a second Galaxy Note20 series phone or Galaxy S20 series phone as low as free with a premium Unlimited plan 6 or half off with any other Verizon Unlimited plan.

or half off with any other Verizon Unlimited plan. Upgrade to any Galaxy Note20 5G series smartphone and get $500 when trading in an eligible device with a select Unlimited plan 7 .

. Samsung is also offering up to $150 in Samsung credit when you preorder a Galaxy Note20 5G or Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. You can redeem the offer using the Shop Samsung application 8 .

. Finally, get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G cases, screen protectors and charging accessories during the pre-order period.

The Galaxy Note20 5G will be available with 128GB memory in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray and Mystic Green colors. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G comes in 128GB or 512GB option9 in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White10. Select colors feature a brand new textured haze effect.



Visit verizonwireless.com for more information or to preorder your Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G on August 6 at 12:01 AM ET.

More Samsung products coming to Verizon



Also coming to Verizon in the next few weeks is an assortment of new 5G phones and wearables, including: Galaxy Watch3, a premium smartwatch with advanced health features; Galaxy Buds Live, stylish earbuds with superior sound quality; the affordable Galaxy A51 5G UW; and Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, the next generation foldable smartphone built for Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Galaxy Watch3 – available starting August 6 in two sizes: 41mm at $18.75/month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $449.99 retail); or 45mm at $19.99/month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $479.99 retail). Samsung’s latest smartwatch is here featuring LTE connectivity, new health tracking features and over 80,000 watches faces to match all your outfits.

– available starting August 6 in two sizes: 41mm at $18.75/month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $449.99 retail); or 45mm at $19.99/month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $479.99 retail). Samsung’s latest smartwatch is here featuring LTE connectivity, new health tracking features and over 80,000 watches faces to match all your outfits. Galaxy Buds Live – available online August 6 for $169.99: Samsung’s next-generation earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation 11 , AKG speakers for lush and atmospheric audio, a dynamic three-microphone system and 29 total hours of audio power 12 .

– available online August 6 for $169.99: Samsung’s next-generation earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation , AKG speakers for lush and atmospheric audio, a dynamic three-microphone system and 29 total hours of audio power . New phone cases and screen protectors will also be available from OtterBox, Gear4, Tech21, Incipio, Speck, Kate Spade New York, Case-Mate, Samsung and more.

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G — the next-generation foldable phone

Verizon will add another foldable phone to its product line with the upcoming launch of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. This state-of-the-art phone combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity.



The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays — a 6.2” cover screen and a massive 7.6” main screen — all in a compact body that fits in your pocket. The phone will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. Stay tuned to verizonwireless.com for pricing and availability information.

Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ 5G — the power of 5G Ultra Wideband tablet-sized



Samsung also announced the Tab S7 5G and S7+ 5G — two versatile tablets that combine the power of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet and the connectivity of a 5G Ultra Wideband smartphone.



These tablets also make it easier than ever to work across multiple devices. When there’s no Wi-Fi network in sight, you can use Auto Hotspot to automatically tether other Galaxy devices to your 5G-enabled tablet13. And with Quick Share14, you can effortlessly transmit files to nearby contacts via Bluetooth. If you want to combine the power of your devices, Second Display capabilities allow you to wirelessly use your tablet as a second monitor or as a drawing pad for your Galaxy PC15. Pricing and availability on Verizon will be available shortly.

Galaxy A51 5G UW — 5G Ultra Wideband at an affordable price

Coming to Verizon August 13, the Galaxy A51 5G UW is the most affordable 5G Ultra Wideband smartphone on Verizon with features that you would normally find on flagship smartphones. This is the perfect gateway to 5G and gives you access to both Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network and our 5G lowband network (coming later this year).



Additional features include:

Four powerful rear cameras: 48MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth and a 5MP macro camera

6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Qualcomm Octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor for rapid fire gaming

Large 4,500mAh battery with fast charging

128GB storage with microSD support for up to 1TB additional memory

The Galaxy A51 5G UW will be available starting August 13 for $22.92 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $549.99 retail).

1Display measurements are diagonal and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole punch.

2Compared to Note10.

3Samsung Notes sync ervice will be available Q4 2020. Samsung Notes content accessible through Microsoft Outlook, OneNote and ToDo.

4Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

5Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

65G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. Up to $1449.99 device payment purchase per phone w/1 new smartphone line on Unlimited req’d. 2nd phone: Less up to $999.99 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR.

75G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. Up to $1449.99 device payment purchase with upgrade on select Unlimited req'd. Less $500 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

818+ & 50 US/DC/PR/USVI only. By 8/20/20, pre-order and purchase a Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G or Note20 Ultra 5G on device installment plan, 2-year contract plan, lease or outright purchase at full retail price (“Qualifying Purchase”), & receive a Samsung Credit either (i) $100 (Note20 5G purchases), or (ii) $150 (Note20 Ultra 5G purchases) (“Gift”). Gifts only available while supplies last. By 9/20/20, using your Qualifying Purchase device, follow instructions on the Shop Samsung app (“App”) to submit required info. Gifts will be emailed approx. 4-6 weeks after verification of Qualifying Purchase. Only 58,000 $100 and 145,000 $150 Samsung Credits available. Samsung Credits are valid only at www.Samsung.com or in the App for use towards an eligible purchase, valid through 11/27/20. Gifts subject to availability and are non-transferrable. Limit 1 Gift per Qualifying Purchase. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Additional restrictions apply. Offer subject to additional Standard Offer Terms and Conditions available at http://promos.samsung.com/terms. Samsung reserves the right to modify or discontinue offer at any time by posting notice on the app or website.

9Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software.

10Mystic Gray and Mystic Green colors only available for Galaxy Note20 5G. Mystic White and Mystic Black colors only available for Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. 512GB Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G only comes in Mystic Black.

11Features including Active Noise Canceling are enabled through a Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through Google Play Store, and the Galaxy Buds app on iOS devices, available through the App Store.

12Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions such as function settings, playback file type and Bluetooth signal strength.

13Sold separately. The availability varies by market. The specification of keyboard book cover for Tab S7 and Tab S7+ is different.

14Requires Quick Share or phone visibility to be turned on and screen turned on across devices.

15Availability varies by market.

