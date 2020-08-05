Boss Fight Studio Announces The Umbrella Academy Action Figure Line

Boss Fight Studio expands their licensed action figure to include The Umbrella Academy toys

/EIN News/ -- NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boss Fight Studio, creator of fan-favorite, highly articulated figures announces their latest action figure line, The Umbrella Academy from television studio Universal Content Productions and brokered by UCP’s licensing agency, Striker Entertainment! With characters based on the wildly popular Netflix show, the action figures will feature Boss Fight’s signature multiple articulation points allowing for creative and imaginative poses.



“The Umbrella Academy has long been one of our favorite shows,” says Catrina Arana, Partner and Art Director at Boss Fight Studio, “we love each character and the uniqueness; I’m excited to bring them to action figure form.”

The first wave of figures will include Klaus, Vanya, Diego, and Cha-Cha and is anticipated to hit shelves in Q2 2021. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Boss Fight Studio,” says Curtis Matthews, Licensing Executive at Striker Entertainment LLC. “Their signature high articulation and attention to detail will really bring the character personalities forward. The poses and movement possibilities are exciting.”

Launched in 2013, Boss Fight Studio originally brought their fan favorite Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. IP to market, allowing for easy customization and playability of toys. As the company grew, they’ve expanded to host some exciting licenses bringing that same high articulation and attention to detail to fan-loved brands. Umbrella Academy is the latest brand added to the portfolio.

“We can’t wait to excite new fans with these toys. This is our first license with a contemporary show playing as we design. It will be fun to transform the beloved characters along with the story lines on the show,” says Arana. “I’ve already started brainstorming how to bring Season 2 characters to life and I can’t wait.”

About Boss Fight Studio

Boss Fight Studio (BFS) is a creator-owned company focused on high-quality, collectible toys. BFS products are known for having multiple articulation points, which allow for innovative and creative poses. The H.A.C.K.S. line is also fully customizable, which empowers collectors to build their own characters using pieces from the range. For more information reach out to BFS at press@bossfightstudio.com or visit bossfightstudio.com.

About Universal Content Productions

Universal Content Productions (UCP), a division of Universal Studio Group, is a premium content studio that operates with a curated indie sensibility while leveraging the power and scale of NBCUniversal. Advocates for creators with an eclectic point of view, the UCP team develops pioneering and award-winning scripted and documentary programming. The studio is responsible for critically acclaimed series including “Battlestar Galactica,” “Mr. Robot,” “The Act,” “Monk,” “Homecoming,” “The Sinner,” “Suits,” “Dirty John,” “The Umbrella Academy” and “Psych.” UCP also creates premium docuseries such as “Business of Drugs” and the upcoming “A Wilderness of Error.” The studio’s podcast platform, UCP Audio, produces original podcasts such as “The Lost Kids,” while its comic book extension, UCP Graphic, develops and publishes original creator-owned comic books including the upcoming “Proctor Valley Road.”

About Striker Entertainment:

Striker Entertainment is a full-service global licensing agency dedicated to maximizing licensing opportunities and building brand equity for its clients. Striker represents some of the biggest global entertainment franchises including AMC’s The Walking Dead, Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Umbrella Academy, Ozark, Good Omens, Creepshow, Trivia Crack and more. Headed by industry veteran Russell Binder, Striker’s client roster includes AMC, Universal Content Productions, Media Rights Capital, The BBC, and more. For more information, visit www.strikerentertainment.com.