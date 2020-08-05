TAB Bank Provides Outsourced Customer Service Company in Colorado with a $3 Million Revolving Credit Facility

/EIN News/ -- OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a $3 million revolving credit facility for an outsourced customer service company based in Colorado. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the ongoing working capital needs for the company.

The company is a provider of outsourced customer service support based around a fully cloud-base work from home model. This model is proving to be highly competitive in the current economic and workplace environment.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

