Gov. Ivey awards grant to foster new jobs in Cullman while improving roads conditions at busy intersection

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $100,000 to improve infrastructure, increase safety and pave the way for 30 new jobs in the city of Cullman.

The city will use Community Development Block Grant funds to provide traffic safety improvements at the entrance to Cullman Industrial Park #2. The traffic safety improvements precede plans by Reliance World Corp. to expand their facility in the industrial park and hire 30 new workers to its existing workforce of 280 people.

“The perils of the COVID-19 pandemic are not over, but I am encouraged by the good economic news that is emerging throughout Alabama,” Gov. Ivey said. “The expansion by Reliance World Corp. is just another indication that Alabama’s economy is getting back on track. I am pleased to support this expansion.”

Funds will be used to provide traffic improvements at the intersection of Alabama Highway 69 and 24th Street SE. City officials said the improvements are necessary because of increased traffic volume coupled with frequent automobile crashes at the site.

Reliance Worldwide is a global provider of water control systems and plumbing products for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company plans a $2 million upgrade and expansion of its Cullman plant to increase its manufacturing capability.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“From day one of her administration, Gov. Ivey has made jobs a priority, and that is particularly true as we attempt to overcome any setbacks caused by COVID-19,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is committed to assisting Gov. Ivey in her pursuit to make jobs available for all Alabamians.”

Gov. Ivey notified Mayor Woody Jacobs that the grant had been approved. The city of Cullman is supplying $105,000 for the project.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

