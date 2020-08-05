Earl S Seegars Reminds of Program Requirement Checklist for the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy

When new recruits arrive at the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy they are given a checklist with requirements to enroll says Earl S Seegars

GWINNETT COUNTY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earl S Seegars is sharing a detailed program requirement checklist for new recruits of the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy.A former law enforcement officer, Earl S Seegars acts as the current president and chief instructor of the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy. The Academy offers state mandated courses, non state mandated courses, and various other services for security officers, private investigators, and professionals.Earl S Seegars notes that when new recruits arrive at the Academy, they are given basic introductory paperwork as well as a checklist with a compendium of requirements.This detailed checklist displays the location to get a background check, location to have fingerprints done for their registration at the end of their course to register with the state board and agency they will be an employed by, passport photos for their personnel file at the Academy, uniform requirements while in the Academy, and tuition for their selected course of study.Chief Earl S Seegars is proud to have an open-door policy, welcoming anyone and everyone to come to him for help, to ask questions, and to express concerns. He also works to set aside personal time to arrange meetings with his recruits, current and potential clients, and anyone else who wishes to obtain information about the Academy.The Academy is approved by The Non-Post Secondary Education Committee, the GA Department of Labor, and is certified by E-Verify Employee/Employer Verification Station.During the current times, the Academy is also following all safety regulations by practicing social distancing, issuing masks, and enforcing the use hand sanitizer while training. For those who are uncomfortable coming in or unable to, the Academy also has "The Home Study Program". This is for individuals who live out of state, live too far from the Academy, or concerned about training in a standard classroom setting. Study and training materials will be shipped to the homes of students who wish to participate in the long distant training programs.To learn more about the Academy and enrollment, please visit: www.pvttoa.com About Earl S SeegarsEarl S Seegars is a Georgia State Board instructor now residing in Gwinnett County, Georgia. He holds an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice Studies. After leaving law enforcement in good standing, he became a Georgia Secretary of State instructor for security officers, private investigators, and police officers where he received his license to teach officers in the state of Georgia on October 28th, 2005. Since making this change, his main focus has been the business of educating people in order to help them become professional security officers and private investigators. He is a certified Firearms, Chemical weapons, Defensive tactics, tactical fundamentals, and private investigation instructor. Throughout Earl’s career he has had experience as an auxiliary police officer, district attorney criminal investigator, hospital security officer, armored car courier, college security officer, apartment security officer, & business security. Currently, he is the President and Chief Instructor of The Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy located in Norcross, Georgia. The Academy has graduated over 5800 security officers and private investigators from their opening day in October of 2005 through to their current programs. The Academy offers state certified courses, non-state mandated courses, and firearms training. They offer specific courses in loss prevention, taser training, basic security training, private investigations, and more. The Law Enforcement & Security Private Training Academy offers firearms training for novices, professionals, civilians, and law enforcement. He is also the owner of a licensed security agency and is a State of Georgia licensed private investigator.