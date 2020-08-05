Communities, businesses, citizens say ‘We’re All In’ to stop spread of COVID-19

Effort promotes best practices to keep citizens safe

MADISON, AUGUST 5, 2020 – A growing number of citizens from across Wisconsin—including small business owners, local leaders, and sports and entertainment figures—are declaring “We’re All In” for working together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The We’re All In initiative is an effort by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and its partners to create a “community of communities” in support of public health and safety measures. The initiative aims to reach every person in every corner of Wisconsin through social media, advertising and other outreach efforts and give them opportunities to actively participate in the state’s recovery effort.

“If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s that the health of our people and the health of our economy are intertwined,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “That’s why WEDC is encouraging Wisconsin businesses and citizens to adopt the necessary practices and behaviors for our state to continue its progress toward reopening with confidence. We’re All In is a collaborative initiative built upon a rallying cry that reminds us all that when it comes to the well-being of Wisconsin, We’re All In this together.”

Secretary Hughes, Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer Sam Rikkers, and other WEDC officials are joining local leaders at outdoor events on Aug. 5 and 6 to highlight efforts by local governments and small businesses to implement best practices, such as social distancing, handwashing, cleaning surfaces, wearing masks, and staying home from work when sick. The events will take place in La Crosse, Beloit, Stevens Point, Tomah and Milwaukee on Aug. 5 and in Fond du Lac, Rhinelander, Green Bay and Ashland on Aug. 6.

“Through conventional and digital media, online and physical business resources and social sharing, We’re All In will inspire us all to show our pride in making a difference and going all in for Wisconsin,” Hughes said.

Citizens and businesses can show their support for and participate in the We’re All In initiative by following the campaign on social media:

Website: https://www.weareallinwi.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WeAreAllInWI/

Instagram @WeAreAllInWI

Wisconsinites are encouraged to capture and share images of themselves social distancing with friends or family, wearing masks and doing other things that reflect how they are keeping their communities safe from COVID-19 and to share these photos on social media with the hashtag #WeAreAllIn. Likewise, businesses are invited to take and share pictures of their safe practices designed to help customers, clients and employees stay healthy.

Equally important to what We’re All In participants are doing to maintain their own health and the well-being of their neighbors and communities is why they are doing it. These images and messages will be captured at WeAreAllInWI.com as a running tally of the commitment Wisconsin citizens are making to each other and to the state’s economic strength.

WeAreAllInWI.com also includes business resources, including printable signage designed to help keep customers and employees safe by encouraging best practices for health and safety. WEDC’s visits to communities throughout Wisconsin to draw attention to this campaign will include stops at local businesses—some of which have received COVID-19 relief funding from WEDC—that are demonstrating best practices to reduce risk for employees and customers.

The current outreach efforts are the latest phase of WEDC’s We’re All In initiative. The first phase was aimed at providing $75 million in grants to 30,000 small businesses around the state. So far, WEDC has approved more than $50 million in grants to more than 22,000 small businesses. Funded primarily by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the grants will help small businesses with the costs of business interruption or health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory.