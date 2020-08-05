YRC Freight Expands Regional Next-Day Service in the Mid-South and Waco, Texas

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) announces the expansion of YRC Freight’s Regional Next-Day Service to the mid-South region and also Waco, Texas. With the addition of more two-day lanes between the mid-South and Texas, YRC Freight’s Regional Next-Day service expansion is the latest step in YRCW’s enterprise network optimization strategy.



“Through Regional Next-Day service, our customers in Texas and the mid-South can access just-in-time scheduling that offers benefits of lowered inventory cost and fewer supply chain interruptions,” said Scott Ware, Chief Network Officer. “Results have been very successful since we launched Regional Next-Day service in Texas last fall, and it’s exciting to be expanding the service in six new states.”

The Regional Next-Day service in Texas connects 11 terminals across the state to provide best-in-class service. In the mid-South, Little Rock and Springdale, Ark.; Springfield, Mo.; Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Okla.; Shreveport, La.; Memphis, Tenn.; Jackson, Miss. and Texarkana, Tex. will be connected through YRC Freight’s network and Regional Next-Day service offering. Customers will now have access to faster transit times and more streamlined supply chains, along with fewer damages due to less freight handling.

YRC Freight is currently performing at or above best-in-class competitors with a 98.5% on-time performance and a claims ratio of 0.13%.

“The expansion of Regional Next-Day services is a strategic investment to position YRC Freight for growth, operational improvements and continued responsiveness in servicing our customers with the YRCW companies’ strong, flexible network,” said Jason Bergman, Chief Customer Officer. “We remain obsessive about providing safe, fast, reliable and high-quality service to our customers.”

Learn more at https://yrc.com/services/regional-next-day/ .

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Investor Contact: Eric Birge

913-696-6108

investor@yrcw.com Media Contact: Mike Kelley

913-696-6121

mike.kelley@yrcw.com

















SOURCE: YRC Worldwide