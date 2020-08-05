Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
YAL responds to Dallas city leadership's last-minute cancellation of major event

City Invokes Force Majeure Order to Cancel Premier Event Last-Minute

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monday, Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) received notice from the City of Dallas that Mobilize 2020, the organization’s premier training event, had been shut down.

This decision came just three days before the event was scheduled to begin, despite months of planning and demonstrated willingness on part of YAL to comply with the city’s public safety guidelines.

“The city’s timing in cancelling this event less than a week in advance is absolutely unacceptable and unprofessional,” said YAL President Cliff Maloney. “Why are violent protests being allowed to erupt across America as peaceful gatherings like Mobilize 2020 continue to be shut down? Because tyrants like those running the City of Dallas despise organizations like YAL and the principles for which we stand.”

Moving forward, YAL intends to take out its frustration with the city’s decision by refocusing its attention on its fall campus programs and its award-winning grassroots program, Operation Win at the Door. With 1,000 trained students across the US, YAL is fully prepared to knock over 1 million doors in this year’s election cycle.

Maloney is available to speak with accredited media personnel. To schedule an interview, please contact YAL Director of Public Relations Reed Cooley.

 

Contact: Reed Cooley

Director of Public Relations

Email: reed.cooley@yaliberty.org

Phone: 601-408-3423

Reed Cooley
Young Americans for Liberty 
(601) 408-3423
reed.cooley@yaliberty.org

