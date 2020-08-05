All-New INFINITI QX55 Set to Take Center Stage

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI Motor Company will raise the curtain on the all-new QX55, heralding the brand’s return to the luxury crossover coupe segment it created almost two decades ago.



With a roofline and visual elements inspired by the iconic INFINITI FX, the QX55’s provocative design will fuse the stance and versatility of a premium mid-size crossover with the sleek profile of a sports coupe. Beyond its provocative looks, the QX55 will also feature innovative technologies designed to empower, engage and connect luxury customers to the road ahead.

The all-new QX55 will be revealed via social media on November 11, 2020 at 5:55 PM (PST). More information on how to watch the reveal event live will follow on INFINITI’s Media Newsroom.

The 2022 QX55 will arrive in showrooms across North America in the spring of 2021 and will be available in other regions thereafter. Its debut signifies the first in a wave of new products coming from the INFINITI brand over the next few years.

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices based in the Americas, China and INFINITI International Markets based in Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.



