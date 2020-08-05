Yoga with Amit releases Online Yoga in Pandemic
A platform to practice yoga at home and stay safe.HANOI, VIETNAM, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Practicing Yoga just became safer. YOGA WITH AMIT is now offering an online platform to practice yoga safely right from home. Amit, a teacher of Indian Yoga who lives in Vietnam, has created an online class program. His instructing videos (over 300) are widely available on youtube free to use for home learning. YOGA WITH AMMIT is open to be connected to the subscribers, to directly connect with for any personal issue or requirement.
YOGA WITH AMIT was created with a passion to distribute Yoga practice and make it available for free on the online platform. Personally, Amit has a great passion to connect to people and to assist in finding a solution for both improving the practitioner's experience and for ensuring the safety of viewers.
Amit has been a practitioner of yoga since the age of 5. He is a Yoga teacher since 2004. His professional experience allows him to understand the needs and difficulties of a Yoga practitioner.
Improve your online learning experience by joining and connecting Yoga teacher Amit Namdev and the choice he is offering at YOGA WITH AMIT
For more information about Yoga with Amit visit: www.YouTube.com/c/YogaWithAmit
