LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marquis Trill Merger and Acquisition Deal of Instagram Page Marquistrill2 is Official

Serial entrepreneur, investor and social media influencer MarQuis Trill lands huge merger and acquisition deal of Instagram account marquistrill2. The merger and acquisition between MarQuis Trill Instagram account @marquistrill and @marquistrill2 was finalized July 19th 2020. MarQuis Trill is a high-profile public figure dating back from the early myspace days which led to his large following on all social media platforms. MarQuis acquisition of a backup account @marquistrill2 which has grown to 4 million followers internationally mainly in India on Instagram has brought attention to agencies on marketing influencers internationally on other social media platforms in different countries. MarQuis Trill is the first successful influencer to do so and not the last as others will follow his path.

MarQuis Trill has always been big in the social media world in the United States but never Internationally. India and China was MarQuis's first target markets to grow a house hold name in. MarQuis said "Reason being India has a population of 1.3 billion people and so does China. The decision came down to India having more freedom to use social media platforms from America over china. There is much room for growth in not only a following but also in the technology, business, economy side as well. Every move I've ever made from transitioning cash to cryptocurrency to making strategic music and dances to go viral to marketing my brand and content in markets I've never been to the world always follows my path."

Why it matters: This merger-and-acquisition is the first of its kind in the social media world for an influencer. This new type of mergers-and-acquisitions will be joining the revived credit and equity markets as well as the market for new public companies through IPOs and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Based on GDP, India is the sixth largest economy in the world. The country has a vibrant business environment which has witnessed some huge M&A deals in recent times. Following are the major mergers and acquisitions which have taken place in India:

1. Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart: Last year the US-based retail giant Walmart acquired a 77% controlling stake in the Indian e-commerce company, Flipkart for $16 billion.

2. Vodafone India- Idea merger: India’s telecom sector has witnessed some major mergers and acquisitions. One of the biggest deals has been the merger of Vodafone India and Idea to create a new company called Vodafone Idea Ltd.

3. Vodafone’s acquisition of Hutchison Essar: Another deal which also took place in the telecom industry was Vodafone’s acquisition of Hutchison Essar. The former paid $10.9 billion in cash to Hutchison Telecom for acquiring a controlling stake in its Indian arm.

4. Ranbaxy- Sun Pharma merger: In 2014, pharmaceutical major Ranbaxy merged with another big player Sun Pharmaceuticals. The total value of the deal was estimated to be around $4 billion.

5. Snapdeal’s acquisition of Freecharge: Indian online retailer, Snapdeal acquired the online recharge service, Freecharge for $400 million. This was the second time that Ranbaxy was part of a huge M&A deal. In 2008, Daiichi Sankyo acquired a stake in Ranbaxy in a deal reportedly valued at $4.6 billion.

6. Flipkart’s acquisition of Myntra: Flipkart was involved in one of the biggest M&A transactions of its time in 2014. The e-commerce company had acquired the online fashion retailer, Myntra reportedly for about Rs 2,000 crore.



When people think of MarQuis Trill, several impressions may come to mind. From his expertise on social media marketing, online presence and brand development being in high demand is something MarQuis has grown accustomed to in recent years. This new merger and acquisition between @Marquistrill and @Marquistrill2 Instagram accounts just puts the icing on the cake.

