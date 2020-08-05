I-79 Neville Island Bridge Ramp Inspection Begins Wednesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the ramp from Grand Avenue to southbound I-79 in Neville Township, Allegheny County, will begin today, Wednesday, August 5 weather permitting.

Lane narrowing will occur on ramp from Grand Avenue to southbound I-79 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, August 7. Mainline I-79 will not be affected and all ramps will remain open.

Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the inspection work. Please use caution if traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #