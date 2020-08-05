Fires prohibited on Casper Region Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands

Casper - With dry conditions, and county and federal fire restrictions in place, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is banning open fires on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands within the Casper Region.

These lands include all WGFD Public Access Areas along the North Platte River from the Miracle Mile to Orin Junction Bridge. The fire restrictions also are in effect at the following Public Access Areas, including Dome Rock Reservoir, Deer Creek Canyon, Seminoe Reservoir - Medicine Bow Arm, Walker Jenkins Reservoir, LAK Reservoir, Sand Creek, Black Elk Pond, Badwater Ranch, Flying “A” Ranch Conservation Easement, and Morgan Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Area.

The following acts are prohibited on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal grill, or coal or wood burning stove

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials

Fireworks are always prohibited on Wyoming Game and Fish lands

Fires within an established ring are also banned in Public Access Areas under this regulation

For more information on the fire ban on Game and Fish lands, please contact the Casper Region Game and Fish office at 307-473-3400. For a complete listing of all Game and Fish administered lands refer to our website: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/public-access

- WGFD -