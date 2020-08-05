McWilliams|Ballard and PT Blooms Development Announce the Launch of Sales at Beecher Hill

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the successful sales launch of their last partnership, Kozo, in Meridian Hill Park, McWilliams Ballard is proud to partner again with PT Blooms Development in announcing the sales launch of Beecher Hill, a boutique condominium community of nine homes nestled between the Adams Morgan and Meridian Hill Park neighborhoods of Northwest Washington.



Once two classic townhomes, Beecher Hill has been reimagined into residences offering a timeless modern design along a quiet, tree-lined street. Hosting one-, one plus den, two- and three-bedroom penthouse layouts, Beecher Hill’s homes are replete with curated designer finishes including: standard 10’ ceiling heights, 8” wide European Oak wood flooring, custom millwork, floor to ceiling two-tone kitchen cabinetry, calacatta quartz counters, Thermador and Bosch Appliances, and spa baths with black fixtures. Most of the residences feature private outdoor spaces and both penthouse homes come with oversized roof decks, stunning Capitol & Monument views, and a sliding door system to facilitate indoor/outdoor living.

Developed by PT Blooms Development, a firm based in the Washington Metro area, known for seriously taking the responsibility to provide a creative, thoughtful and quality product. Their mission is to create a space that brings growth and character to the community; while preserving and respecting its existing environment, history, and culture.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is a real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

