Argentum 47, Inc. Preparing to Ramp-Up to New Levels Its Independent Financial Advisory Business in the United Kingdom

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Argentum 47, Inc. ( www.arg47.com ) (OTC: ARGQ) and its fully-owned foreign subsidiaries, a specialist in both Retail and Corporate Financial Services and Corporate Consultancy, with offices located the United Kingdom, today would like to announce the addition of two new Independent Financial Advisers that have been employed by its fully owned subsidiary, Cheshire Trafford UK Limited ( www.ctifa.com ).



These two new members of the Cheshire Trafford Team are Mr. Andrew Luckhurst in the role of Sales Director and Mrs. Kerry Swann in the role of Senior Independent Financial Adviser.

Mr. Andrew Luckhurst has worked in the banking sector for over 30 years and all of this time was spent with NatWest Bank in the United Kingdom. Andrew rapidly progressed within the Retail Banking sector and has been working within a Regulated Banking environment since the early 1990s. Initially, as a Senior Financial Adviser, he managed various successful teams within the Kent and South East London Area (United Kingdom) and ended up running the biggest mainstream Bank regulated sales team at a Director level. National success and recognition followed resulting in secondment to National Projects at an executive level and targeted regulatory work within the financial sector. As a result of his previous close working relationship with Mr. Nick Tuke (CEO of Argentum 47, Inc. and Managing Director of Cheshire Trafford UK Limited), Andrew has decided to undertake the opportunity of joining Cheshire Trafford UK Limited where he will be responsible for recruiting and training new Independent Financial Advisers whilst working with Mr. Nick Tuke to increase the revenues of the business by way of managing the sales team and via organic growth.

Mrs. Kerry Swann is a fully qualified Independent Financial Adviser and is Mr. Andrew Luckhurst’s first recruit. Kerry was employed primarily to service the existing Cheshire Trafford client base and generate new business from these clients. Kerry is a top-performing individual with a proven track record with over 30 years of experience in the Banking sector. She progressed within the Retail Banking arena, moving on to the Regulated Banking environment providing holistic financial planning advice to both Retail and Commercial clients. Kerry obtained her Level 4 Diploma status in 2012 and has also carried out regular project work within the Banking sector whilst all the time keeping up to date with all obligatory regulatory requirements. As an Independent Financial Adviser, Kerry has regularly produced new business fees of in excess of 250,000 GBP (approximately $325,000) per annum.

Mr. Nick Tuke, CEO of Argentum 47, Inc., said: “The recruitment and the calibre of Andrew Luckhurst and Kerry Swann is a real coup for Cheshire Trafford UK Limited. It puts the firm on its strongest footing in its 40-year history. I have known Andrew personally and professionally for almost 20 years and his experience and network of contacts within the UK Financial Services Industry will prove invaluable to the business moving forward. The first example of this is the recruitment of Kerry Swann. When Andrew and I first entered into discussions regarding Cheshire Trafford, we both agreed that the key to the firm’s success will be an experienced sales team, particularly as we enter the ‘post-COVID’ world and what we all now call the new normality. We drew up a ‘wish list’ of successful advisers that we both knew based on past levels of success and geographical location and Kerry Swann was at the top of this list. Kerry brings with her a wealth of experience as an Independent Financial Adviser, having worked in both the Retail and Commercial Sectors of the IFA market and her levels of knowledge will provide our clients with a level of service and ‘peace of mind’ that they deserve. Andrew and I are also in continued discussions with other Independent Financial Advisers that we wish to recruit as we look to grow the business. During the COVID-19 lockdown period, Cheshire Trafford streamlined all of its processes on the sales side of the business by way of acquiring state of the art software systems, including research tools, a completely new back-office system and a new system which will allow our advisers to carry out the required Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) checks remotely and immediately whilst with clients, all of which will expedite our sales process dramatically. These new systems, along with Andrew and Kerry joining the team are just the first pieces of the jigsaw, and I am confident that Cheshire Trafford UK is now entering the most successful period in its long history.”

About Argentum 47, Inc. and Subsidiaries.

Argentum 47, Inc. (“Argentum”) is a full service Financial Intermediary, Corporate Consultancy, Retail and Corporate Financial Services Company. Through its wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries, it advises both business and retail customers with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of their financial plans. With offices in the United Kingdom, Argentum has developed significant relationships in the U.S., U.K., Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential. Bringing business to external capital and resources, and retail customers to a suite of secure effective financial solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the Company’s industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact details:

Mr. Nicholas P. Tuke

CEO of Argentum 47, Inc. & Managing Director of Cheshire Trafford (UK) Limited

Tel. + (44) 1482 289 591

Email: nick@arg47.com

Web: www.ctifa.com