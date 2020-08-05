Incisal Edge 40 Under 40 pays tribute to America’s Best Young Dentists for 10th year
The nation’s premier dental magazine, published by Benco Dental, recognizes exceptional practitioners in two categories: Dental Specialists and General Dentists.
/EIN News/ -- PITTSTON, PA, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a 10th consecutive year, Incisal Edge dental magazine recognizes brilliant achievers, ages forty and under, with its signature award. Among this year’s Incisal Edge “40 Under 40” honorees, announced today, are 40 women and 42 men from 27 states.
The magazine, published by Benco Dental since 1997, will celebrate them through a series of informative profiles in its fall "40 Under 40" editorial coverage. Fewer than 500 of America’s best young dentists have earned this prestigious designation, including the 2020 inductees, featured below, and at: IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.
Honorees in the General Dentist category include:
Dr. Christine Altrock Fabb, San Diego, California
Dr. Marina Ambridge, Peoria, Arizona
Dr. Alex Barrera, Houston, Texas
Dr. Jonny Brennan, Chandler, Arizona
Dr. Shanthi Cariappa, Stonington, Connecticut and East Greenwich, Rhode Island
Dr. Joshua Coussa, Coral Springs, Florida
Dr. Anna Cowdin, Dallas, Texas
Dr. Dimple Desai, Newport Beach, California
Dr. Sodabeh Etminan, Chicago, Illinois
Dr. Liany Farinas-Han, Midland Park, New Jersey
Dr. Michelle Farnouse, Las Vegas, Nevada
Dr. Shalom Fialkoff, Paradise Valley, Arizona
Dr. Tiffanie Garrison-Jeter, Nashville, Tennessee
Dr. Lee Gary and Dr. Wendy Lewis, Flowood, Mississippi
Dr. Hadi Ghazzouli, Lansdale, Pennsylvania
Dr. India Gibson, Sugar Land, Texas
Dr. Steven Hippeli, Kingston, Pennsylvania
Dr. Hillary Homburg, Charleston, West Virginia
Dr. Paul Hung, Dallas, Texas
Dr. Jaclyn Johnson, Kingwood, West Virginia
Dr. Alan Jurim, Woodbury, New York
Dr. Joyce Kahng, Costa Mesa, California
Dr. Jay Kansal, Atlanta, Georgia
Dr. Parsia Koleini, Bradford, Massachusetts
Dr. Andrew Lyons, Charlotte, North Carolina
Dr. Joya Lyons, Charlotte, North Carolina
Dr. Andrew Martin, Gainesville, Florida
Dr. Charmaine Ng, Oakland, California
Dr. Jeffrey Ng, Garden City, New York
Dr. Gabriela Nwobu, Greensboro, North Carolina
Dr. Simon Oh, Langhorne, Pennsylvania
Dr. Sunny Patel, Lenexa, Kansas
Dr. Heidi Reuter, Wadena and Perham, Minnesota
Dr. Stacey Rogers, North Kingstown, Rhode Island
Dr. Kianor Shah, Palm Desert, California
Dr. Matthew Sheldon, Melbourne, Florida
Dr. Diana Tadros, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Dr. Katie To, Katy, Texas
Dr. Amy Tongsiri, Las Vegas, Nevada
Dr. Matthew Wimmer, Centennial, Colorado
Dr. Abdulla Zoobi, Astoria, New York.
Honorees in the Dental Specialist category include:
Dr. Rose Amable, Ardsley, New York
Dr. Femme Ambrosio, San Diego, California
Dr. Eva Anadioti, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Dr. Milad Azadi, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
Dr. Brooke Berson, Mullica City, New Jersey
Dr. Anita Bhavnani, Yorba Linda, California
Dr. Daniel Bienstock, Oceanside, New York
Dr. Aaron Bloom, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
Dr. Rachel Bresler, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Dr. Tracey Heiken Bresler, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Dr. Christian Cabello, Laredo, Texas
Dr. Matthew Dahar, Simpsonville, South Carolina
Dr. Lou Forrester, Marlton and Northfield, New Jersey
Dr. Julee Gil, Allentown, Pennsylvania
Dr. Cameron Howard, Cumming, Georgia
Dr. Andi Igowsky, Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Dr. Erin Issac, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Dr. Jarod Johnson, Muscatine, Iowa
Dr. Mary Kang, New York, New York
Dr. Jeremy Kay, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Dr. Joo Kim, Syosset, New York
Dr. Roberto Loar, Austin, Texas
Dr. Erick Lund, South Jordan and Providence, Utah
Dr. Casey Lynn, Apollo Beach, Florida
Dr. Shawn Lynn, Livingston, New Jersey
Dr. Valerie Martins, Beverly, Massachusetts
Dr. Ngozi Okoh, East Norriton, Pennsylvania
Dr. Shreena Patel, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Dr. Robert Peterman, Somerville, New Jersey
Dr. Noel Rodriguez, Jacksonville, Florida
Dr. Aaron Scheps, Lakeland, Florida
Dr. Amit Shah, Huntington Beach, California
Dr. Raj Shenoy, Austin, Texas
Dr. Leanna Shetler, Simpsonville, South Carolina
Dr. Robert Slauch, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Dr. Nidhi Taneja, Stockton, California
Dr. Matt Tillman, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
Dr. Shamik Vakil, Charlotte, North Carolina
Dr. Blake Warner, Bethesda, Maryland
Dr. Meggan Wehmeyer, Claremont, New Hampshire.
"Growing 40 Under 40 into the preeminent recognition for dentistry's highest young achievers and up-and-coming game-changers has been one of our proudest accomplishments in the history of Incisal Edge," said Terry J. Barrett, chief marketing officer for the magazine's publisher, Benco Dental. "It inspires all of us to watch these highly driven innovators, entrepreneurs and boundary-pushing clinicians lead dentistry's ongoing transformation through cutting-edge technology and new business models. Judging by the remarkable achievements of past honorees, we're equally excited to see what their futures hold."
Incisal Edge focuses on helping readers get an edge—and keep it—in the fast-changing worlds of healthcare and business. The magazine, which also publishes “The 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry,” includes columns and features packed with sharp advice, expert success tips on everything from marketing to operations, and the latest clinical advances and essential tools for practicing and living smarter.
The final “40 Under 40” list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States. Hundreds of individuals are nominated by industry experts from around the country and vetted by an independent panel to select the final 80. Whether renowned for their medical innovations, volunteer work and philanthropy, or simply a commitment to outstanding patient care, these 80 honorees represent the best of dentistry today, and the promise of even better dentistry tomorrow.
In 2019, the volume of nominations resulted in an expansion of the awards to two categories, General Dentists and Dental Specialists. Visit IncisalEdgeMagazine.com, where previous year’s winners are spotlighted.
