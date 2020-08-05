CallMiner and Avadyne Health to Present at Customer Contact Week (At Home)

Workshop will share best practices for elevating patient and customer experience with speech analytics and conversational intelligence

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Ma., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallMiner, the leading provider of speech and customer engagement interaction analytics, today announced that it will be presenting at Customer Contact Week (CCW) At Home virtual event with Avadyne Health, an innovative, healthcare revenue cycle collections and patient financial experience company.

CCW At Home -- a multi-week, interactive digital conference -- is the world’s largest virtual gathering of customer contact professionals. The digital event will feature industry experts, best practice content and think tanks on the macro trends and challenges shaping the industry. CallMiner’s workshop, “How AI-Fueled Speech Analytics Works and is Driving Better PX/CX and Brand Reputation for Avadyne Health,” is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11th at 12:45 ET.

“Our commitment to our customers and their patients is to provide an optimal financial experience,” said Pete Hamlin, Senior Director of Business Intelligence at Avadyne Health. “CallMiner enables us to uncover and operationalize customer insights to improve patient experience, business performance and outcomes. The partnership has been transformative for our business. We look forward to sharing our story.”

Participant takeaways include:

How to leverage speech analytics to elevate customer experience, achieve revenue goals and maintain compliance.

Best practices for dramatically improving agent coaching and performance

How to uncover and act on hidden consumer insights to drive brand, product and business processes improvements

“Avadyne Health’s speech analytics program has generated profound enterprise-wide results. The program has become integral to their service offering and value proposition,” said Adam Walton, CallMiner’s Chief Operating Officer. “Their team has done a fantastic job of embedding the technology and insights across their business. They are a shining example of how to do it right.”

The event is put on in partnership with Customer Contact Week (CCW) Digital, a global online community and research hub of more than 140,000 customer contact members that covers the customer experience in the digital world

To register for the event, visit: https://www.customercontactweekdigital.com/events-ccw-at-home/

About CallMiner

CallMiner is a recognized leader in the speech analytics software industry, harvesting key customer and operational insights from multi- channel customer interactions. Uniting with our customers and partners, our platform drives contact center efficiency, positive customer and employee experience and significant improvements in top and bottom-line corporate performance.

About Avadyne Health

Avadyne Health helps hospital revenue cycle departments reduce costs, increase collections and improve patient satisfaction with self-pay account resolution and bad debt recovery services. For more information, contact us or visit our website at avadynehealth.com.

Attachment

Corporate Ink for CallMiner 617-969-9192 callminer@corporateink.com