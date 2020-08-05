Slinger Bag Celebrates Strong U.S. Launch, One Million Dollars in Orders Taken During Initial 90 Days

/EIN News/ -- Company ramps up manufacturing and shortens delivery time to meet high consumer demand in COVID environment

BALTIMORE, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc . (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment with an initial focus on the global tennis market, today announced it reached an aggregate of one million dollars in orders taken during the first 90 days of its inaugural brand campaign.

Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to practice their tennis game at any time whether that be at their local club, local park, on their driveways or in any other open space. Slinger is wheeled like carry-on luggage and easily transported in the trunk of a saloon car. This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, controlling the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle.

“Slinger is an innovative product in a traditionally very conservative marketplace. For the first time Tennis players are able to play tennis at any time they want to without the need to find a playing partner – just in the way Golfers head to the driving range to hit practice balls. Slinger Bag is going a long way in helping to reinvent Tennis as a Sport for all. In addition, following tennis governing organizations recommending the use of a ball machine during lockdown Slinger Bag has proved to be an ideal social distancing technology for tennis enthusiasts of all ages and abilities as well as those eager to get back on court as Tennis resumes in the run-up to the US Open,” said CEO Mike Ballardie. “We are delighted that Slinger is resonating with US tennis consumers especially during these incredibly unusual times. The overwhelming positive reaction we consistently see and hear from Slinger users means we have succeeded in our objective to bring to market the most versatile, transportable and affordable ball launcher.”

Initial positive reviews of Slinger Bag have focused on its easy and lightweight transport options, its easy set-up and functionality, as well as its versatility for carting tennis accessories and charging electronics.

In the past few weeks, Slinger Bag expanded its leadership team and amplified its international presence through the start-up of sales activity in Canada and partnerships with respected tennis events and organizations around the world, broadening its grassroots initiatives and support of the sport. The company continues to build its global distributor network and to work with iconic tennis players including the Bryan Brothers and world-renowned coach Nick Bollettieri.

Named Doug Coombs , veteran Canadian sporting goods executive, as director of business development in Canada

with the Mid-Atlantic Section (USTA MAS) Sponsored the Battle of the Brits tournament in London, one of the first pro tournaments to usher in the start of the pro-tennis season

In addition to the positive order book numbers the Company is proud to announce that as a result of streamlined manufacturing, Slinger Bag will soon be offering three-day delivery in the U.S. In the coming weeks, Slinger Bag also expects to be able to announce additional global distributor partnerships over the coming weeks as part of its strategic plan to meet the global demand for its product.

About Slinger Bag®

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with approximately $1 Million in orders of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

