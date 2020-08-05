Explosive Detector Market Headed to $11.10 Billion by 2027: at 8.2% CAGR

Surge in terrorist activities across the globe and government regulations for effective and enhanced security drive the growth of the global explosive detector market. Europe contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Amid lockdown, the explosive detector manufactrurers across the globe have halted their production activites due to disrupted supply chain of raw components.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global explosive detector market generated $5.96 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $11.10 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in terrorist activities across the globe and government regulations for effective and enhanced security drive the growth of the global explosive detector market. However, inability in detecting improvised explosives devices (IEDs) is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, growing adoption of handheld explosive devices is expected to provide new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

Amid lockdown, explosive detector manufactrurers across the globe have halted their production activites due to disrupted supply chain of raw components.

Due rise in military tension among the developing economies such as China and India, there is a surge in demand for explosive detectors to detect the land mines planted in specific areas.

In addition, surge in terrorist activites across the countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria in the Middle East region has led to increased demand for explosive detectors, and the demand will continue to rise.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global explosive detector market based on product type, technology, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, the handheld segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the robotics segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the bulk segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the trace segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Europe contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Analogic Corporation, Westminster International Ltd., FLIR Systems, Chemring group PLC, L-3 Technologies, Inc., NOVO DR Ltd., Nuctech Company Ltd., Cobham PLC, Smiths Detection, and OSI Systems, Inc.

