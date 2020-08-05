Spirit Airlines Offers More Go with Five Times the Bonus Miles on Every Flight

Spirit rewards frequent fliers with the opportunity to book now and earn more miles than ever before

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is making it easier for people to earn more bonus miles for the vacations, family events and holidays they’ve been waiting to book. For a limited time, the Free Spirit® loyalty program is offering more flights, more friends and more family. When booking a flight now through August 18, 2020 for travel through February 9, 2021, Guests will earn five times the bonus miles.* In short: “5x” the fun!



Free Spirit® members typically earn half a mile for every mile flown. During this limited time offer, members can multiply their earning power by five, racking up 2.5 miles for every mile in the air. That means a single roundtrip between Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles could secure an award ticket on trips like Atlanta to Minneapolis and Austin to Las Vegas. Members can use this link to take advantage of the offer.

Elite Members and cardholders will earn even more, because every mile they spend in the air turns into five miles for their next trip. On Spirit, loyalty comes with benefits. Under the “5x” promotion, these members can earn an award ticket by flying just a single flight on routes like Charlotte to Newark, Boston to Cleveland, or Nashville to Orlando.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

Miles Free Spirit® Members Elite Members & Cardholders Earned normally: Half a mile for every mile flown One mile for every mile flown Earned during “5x”: 2.5 miles for every mile flown Five miles for every mile flown For award flight: 10,000 (minimum) 2,500 (minimum)





Spirit’s “5x” mileage offer requires booking tickets between now and August 18; the offer applies to any flight on the airline’s schedule. Interested travelers can use their earned miles on any available Spirit flight, now on sale at spirit.com through February 9, 2021.



“We know how eager our Guests are to get back to some sense of normalcy, and for many of our Free Spirit® members that includes traveling to see friends and family or taking a vacation,” said Spirit Airlines Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Klein. “With five times the miles, we’re helping our Free Spirit® members make more of those trips when they’re ready, and we’re committed to providing a safe and healthy experience when they do.”

Taking care of our Guests and Team Members is and has always been Spirit’s top priority. The airline has a multi-layered safety approach that includes requiring all Guests and Team Members to wear face coverings. Every plane in our Fit Fleet® uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles and filter the air for contaminants every 3 minutes.

Between each flight, enhanced cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests using hospital-grade disinfectants. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that’s effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days. Please visit Spirit’s COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

Not a Free Spirit® member? Now is a great time to join for free and earn miles fast. Our members can use miles for future flights, or redeem them with any of our valued partners. They also receive exclusive fares and hot deals.

Additional information about Free Spirit® membership and how to register can be found here.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

* Terms and Conditions

Earn 5X Free Spirit® miles on bookings between August 5 and August 18, 2020 for travel through February 9, 2021. You do not need to register for receiving this promotion, but Free Spirit® membership is required at the time of booking. If you do not have a Free Sprit account, you may open a free account at www.spirit.com/account-enrollment . Promotion is valid on new qualifying flights booked through Spirit® within the promotional time period for travel for any dates available. Member’s Free Spirit account number must be entered at the time of booking. A qualifying flight is a one-way revenue flight on Spirit from an origin city to a destination city, including any intermediate stops and/or connections or a round trip revenue flight on Spirit from an origin city to a destination city and back. Member will receive 5X miles within four days after completion of entire ticket. Charter flight, group travel, and reward travel do not qualify for this promotion. Changes made to the itinerary after purchase may eliminate qualification for promotion. All Free Spirit rules and regulations apply and can be found at https://content.spirit.com/Shared/en-us/Documents/FS_Terms_and_Conditions.pdf .

