Colliers Canada launches the Colliers Strategy & Consulting Group to help clients grow and optimize their real estate portfolios

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Colliers Canada is launching the Colliers Strategy & Consulting (S&C) Group, a tailored blend of advisory and consulting services to help clients realize additional value from their assets and optimize the performance of their real estate portfolios.

Principal service offerings of the Colliers S&C Group will include strategic advisory, development management and workplace strategy. Bringing these services together is a natural extension of Colliers’ integrated, client-centric approach and leverages the team’s unparalleled expertise, scale, and resources in the commercial real estate sector.

“As COVID-19 continues to transform the commercial real estate industry, our clients are having to re-imagine the way their assets are being utilized to minimize risk and provide optimal value,” says Brian Rosen, President and CEO of Colliers Canada. “Now more than ever, there is a need for commercial real estate advisory and consulting services to help organizations navigate a rapidly changing environment. The Colliers Strategy & Consulting Group positions us well to respond that we can remain responsive to evolving client needs and emerging market opportunities.”

The new business line is being led by David Bowden, former CEO of Colliers Canada, and a veteran of the industry with more than 40 years of commercial real estate experience and a track record of success. The group will be comprised of multi-disciplinary experts drawn from across Colliers, who bring together a core specialization in the commercial real estate industry and strong grasp of corporate strategy that immediately position the Colliers S&C Group as an industry leader.

“We’re eager to launch the Colliers Strategy & Consulting Group at such a critical time for our clients who need an effective real estate strategy covering every major aspect of a project,” says David Bowden, Head of the Colliers Strategy & Consulting Group. “We have the largest dedicated real property strategy and consulting practice in Canada, supported by the country’s largest real estate services company – we have the capabilities to create viable, effective solutions for our clients, with a true real estate lens.”

The Colliers S&C Group will have access to Colliers’ extensive proprietary databases, which provide accurate and timely supply and demand information, allowing the team to help validate a strategy and assess feasibility and risk. All the more critical to both corporations and investors in the COVID-19 environment.

