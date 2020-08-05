Coronavirus - Kenya: Health CS Mutahi Kagwe officially opens the Infectious Disease Unit & Intensive Care Unit at the Kenyatta University & Referral Hospital

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe officially opens the Infectious Disease Unit & Intensive Care Unit with an additional 500-bed capacity at the Kenyatta University & Referral Hospital. Out that, 60 beds will be used for ICU & HDU.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
