Verizon partners with Todoist to support students and teachers as they get ready for the school year

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon announced a partnership with Todoist , the award-winning productivity app with 25 million users worldwide. Wireless unlimited customers on Verizon’s Mix & Match plans with a student or teacher discount can now enjoy six months free of Todoist Premium and will be able to take advantage of Todoist’s game changing app to help easily organize and prioritize tasks and projects at no added cost for six months - an ideal tool for today's remote classrooms.

The trusted task manager can help students and teachers manage a challenging workload with chores and responsibilities at home, all while maintaining a new normal as we head into fall. Todoist Premium features – like reminders, task labels, file uploads, project templates, calendar feeds and more – enable consumers to capture deadlines, stay organized, and can help them better manage their time.

Verizon’s discounts for Students & Teachers

As part of Verizon’s on-going commitment to education, Verizon recently announced its best wireless unlimited pricing for teachers and students .

Teacher discounts are available to eligible new and existing Verizon customers on Mix & Match wireless unlimited plans. Wireless unlimited plans are available for as low as $30/mo per line for four lines with Start Unlimited.

With the Verizon student discount, enrolled undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate college students can get up to $25 off per month on two phone lines with Unlimited.The discount is available to new and existing Verizon wireless consumer customers on Mix & Match wireless unlimited plans.

In addition to Todoist, eligible wireless customers can also get 12 months of Disney+ on us, along with Apple Music included with select Unlimited plans.

Teacher discounts are also available to new and existing Verizon customers on Mix & Match Fios internet plans.

Beginning August 6, eligible existing Verizon wireless customers with the student or teacher discounts will receive a SMT text message with a code to redeem the offer, which can be redeemed through March 1, 2021 at https://todoist.com/verizon . To access the offer customers will need to open a Todoist account at no cost. For more information on Verizon’s discounts and eligibility for students visit www.vzw.com/students and www.vzw.com/teachers for teachers.

¹Offer ends 3/1/2021. Validated students on the Student Mix & Match Discount and/or validated teachers on the Teacher Mix & Match Discount on qualifying wireless unlimited plans. Promo is valid on new ToDoist Premium subscriptions only. Redemption and activation must be completed by 11:59 p.m. PDT on 2/6/2021 to receive services. Data rates apply. Additional terms apply. Offer has no cash value and cannot be combined with any other offer. At the end of the promotional period you may choose to continue. ToDoist Premium at normal rates or your account will revert to a ToDoist standard addition. All rights reserved. Please see our partner’s website for full service terms and restrictions.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Doist is a pioneer of remote work that specializes in productivity software. With 80+ people in 35+ countries, the company is on a mission to create a future where anyone can work hard and without distractions from anywhere in the world. Doist created the award-winning task management app Todoist , which helps over 25 million people stay organized and productive. In 2017, Doist launched Twist , a team communication platform that combines long-form discussions and chat messaging into one. Bootstrapped and independent, Doist has remained profitable without ever raising any venture capital funds. Learn more at doist.com or doist.com/blog .

