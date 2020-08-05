Elior North America Names New Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elior North America has named Jeff Hunt as the Charlotte-based culinary management company's chief financial officer.

Hunt joins the company with more than 30 years of experience as a finance leader in the service and hospitality industry. He brings a broad background in accounting, financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, capital management, and commercial finance with publicly owned global organizations. Hunt began his career with Arthur Andersen before joining Marriott International in a variety of finance roles.

“Jeff’s vast experience and strategic focus are vital assets to our leadership team, and his skill set is uniquely positioned to support our ambitious growth agenda,” said Olivier Poirot, president and CEO of Elior North America. “We will rely on his leadership and discipline to help guide our business through the global crisis while building on our strengths in the process.”

Most recently, Hunt served as global head of finance for Sodexo SA’s Universities and Seniors segments, where he had geographic responsibility for operations in Europe, South America and North America.

“I’m thrilled to work with Elior’s amazing team to solidify a strong finance foundation that will enable the business to remain flexible to seize new opportunities,” said Hunt.

Hunt is a member of the Pennsylvania Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Society of Certified Public Accountants and is a Chartered Global Management Accountant. He grew up in Pittsburgh, Pa., and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pennsylvania State University.

About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 15,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers’ experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

