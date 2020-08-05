Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,534 in the last 365 days.

Elior North America Names New Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elior North America has named Jeff Hunt as the Charlotte-based culinary management company's chief financial officer.

Hunt joins the company with more than 30 years of experience as a finance leader in the service and hospitality industry. He brings a broad background in accounting, financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, capital management, and commercial finance with publicly owned global organizations. Hunt began his career with Arthur Andersen before joining Marriott International in a variety of finance roles.

“Jeff’s vast experience and strategic focus are vital assets to our leadership team, and his skill set is uniquely positioned to support our ambitious growth agenda,” said Olivier Poirot, president and CEO of Elior North America. “We will rely on his leadership and discipline to help guide our business through the global crisis while building on our strengths in the process.”

Most recently, Hunt served as global head of finance for Sodexo SA’s Universities and Seniors segments, where he had geographic responsibility for operations in Europe, South America and North America.

“I’m thrilled to work with Elior’s amazing team to solidify a strong finance foundation that will enable the business to remain flexible to seize new opportunities,” said Hunt.

Hunt is a member of the Pennsylvania Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Society of Certified Public Accountants and is a Chartered Global Management Accountant. He grew up in Pittsburgh, Pa., and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pennsylvania State University.

About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 15,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers’ experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

Attachment 

Laura Rojo-Eddy
Elior North America
704.719.1252
laura.rojo-eddy@elior-na.com

You just read:

Elior North America Names New Chief Financial Officer

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.