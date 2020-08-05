Goodfood Completes its Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares and Announces the Exercise in Full of the Over-Allotment Option for a Total Offering of $40 Million

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or the "Company") (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”), pursuant to which a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets and Stifel GMP (together, the “Co-Lead Underwriters”), and including National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Raymond James Ltd., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Eight Capital and Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited (collectively with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the “Underwriters”) purchased an aggregate of 5,788,000 common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares”), of which 4,135,000 Offered Shares (the “Treasury Shares”) were issued and sold by the Company from treasury and an aggregate of 1,653,000 Offered Shares (the “Secondary Shares”) were sold by Messrs. Jonathan Ferrari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Neil Cuggy, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Raffi Krikorian, Vice President, Merchandising of the Company, and Hamnett Hill, a director of the Company, or their respective holding companies (collectively the “Selling Shareholders”) at a price of $6.05 per Offered Share (the “Offering Price”). The Offering represents gross proceeds of approximately $25.0 million to the Company and approximately $10.0 million to the Selling Shareholders.

The Underwriters have also exercised in full the option granted by the Company and the Selling Shareholders (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase 620,250 additional Treasury Shares from the Company and an aggregate of 247,950 additional Secondary Shares from the Selling Shareholders at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to approximately $3.8 million to the Company and approximately $1.5 million to the Selling Shareholders. Aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the Over-Allotment Option, is approximately $28.8 million to the Company and $11.5 million to the Selling Shareholders, for an aggregate of $40.3 million.

Goodfood is very pleased with the success of and interest in the Offering including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

The Offered Shares were offered by way of short form prospectus in all of the provinces of Canada. The Company intends to use a substantial portion of the net proceeds of the Offering to fund capital and operational projects to build out same-day delivery capabilities through fulfilment technology and automation equipment and for general corporate purposes.

Prior to the Offering, Messrs. Ferrari, Cuggy and Hill, three of the Selling Shareholders, respectively held, directly or indirectly, 10,795,644, 10,796,216 and 8,033,571 common shares of the Company, representing respectively 17.99%, 17.99% and 13.39% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Following the completion of the Offering, Messrs. Ferrari, Cuggy and Hill respectively hold, directly or indirectly, 10,225,359, 10,225,931 and 7,463,286 common shares of the Company, representing respectively 15.79%, 15.79% and 11.52% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. The Selling Shareholders have entered into lock-up agreements for a period of 90 days from the date of closing of the Offering prohibiting their disposition of securities of the Company, subject to certain exceptions. The Selling Shareholders participated in the Offering and sold the Secondary Shares for general portfolio and investment purposes and may engage in transactions in or with respect to securities of the Company from time to time depending on a number of factors.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the foregoing matters, please see the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or contact the Investor Relation Manager of the Company at the below coordinates. The Company’s head and registered office is located at 4600 Hickmore, Montreal, Quebec, H4T 1K2.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment ecosystem that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has a production facility and administrative offices in Montreal, two production facilities in the Greater Toronto Area (one in operation and another under construction), two production facilities out West, in Calgary and Vancouver, and a breakfast facility in Montreal. Goodfood had 272,000 active subscribers as at May 31, 2020. www.makegoodfood.ca.

