Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,534 in the last 365 days.

Ovid Therapeutics to Participate at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Amit Rakhit, M.D., MBA, President and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2020. The panel is titled, “New Therapies Impacting the Epilepsy Treatment Landscape,” and will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the discussion can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live presentation.

About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The Company’s most advanced investigational medicine, OV101 (gaboxadol), is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE). For more information on Ovid, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Contacts

Investors and Media:
Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
Investor Relations & Public Relations
irpr@ovidrx.com

Or

Investors:
Steve Klass
Burns McClellan, Inc.
sklass@burnsmc.com
(212) 213-0006

Media:
Katie Engleman
1AB
katie@1abmedia.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Ovid Therapeutics to Participate at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.