First Eagle Alternative Credit Appoints Michelle Handy to Direct Lending Investment Committee

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC (“FEAC”) today announced the appointment of Michelle Handy, a Managing Director and Head of Portfolio & Underwriting for the firm’s Direct Lending platform, to its Direct Lending Investment Committee.



Since joining the firm, then known as THL Credit in 2016, Handy has been responsible for overseeing the underwriting and management of investments across the portfolio. She joins three other primary members on the Direct Lending Investment Committee: Chris Flynn, President; Jim Fellows, CIO; and Terry Olson, COO and CFO. There are also rotating committee members who provide industry expertise.

“Michelle has demonstrated astute credit selection and assessment and has instituted a portfolio management and underwriting framework to support our larger, $7 billion Direct Lending platform,” said Flynn. “We are pleased to welcome her to the Investment Committee with confidence that she will continue to provide invaluable insight as we continue to grow and scale while delivering high quality, risk adjusted returns for our investors.”

Earlier in her career, Handy held a series of positions of increasing responsibility at GE Capital, including her role as COO of GE Capital Americas’ workout function. She earned an M.S. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a B.S. in Finance and Spanish from Boston College.

FEAC’s Direct Lending Investment Committee has five rotating members who provide industry-specific expertise: Monty Cook, Managing Director, Head of Specialty Finance; Larry Klaff, Senior Managing Director, Head of Asset-Based Lending; Howard Wu, Managing Director and Garrett Stephen, Managing Director, who together cover Healthcare and Information Services and Technology, and Patrick McAuliffe, Managing Director, Head of Sponsor Origination.

With $23 billion of assets under management, FEAC is among the leaders in both tradable credit and middle-market direct lending, taking a proactive, disciplined and creative approach to investment sourcing, underwriting and portfolio management. The platform has offices in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York and Los Angeles, allowing the firm to build close ties with sponsors looking for a reliable financing partner. FEAC has cultivated deep expertise across the four broad vertical industries in which it invests: business and financial services, consumer, healthcare, and information services and technology.

First Eagle Alternative Credit ( https://www.feac.com ) is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. First Eagle Alternative Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms. First Eagle Alternative Credit is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC.

