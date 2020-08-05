Nuvei receives approval to process sports betting transactions in state of Indiana

Payment technology firm gears up to offer secure online payment processing for businesses in Indiana’s sports betting industry

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei, the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today that it has been awarded a certificate of registration for sports wagering in the state of Indiana. The approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission authorizes the internationally based company to provide payment services supporting sports betting transactions in Indiana. Nuvei, a full-service payments provider to the iGaming and sports betting industries, will now be able to empower gaming operators and companies to accept payments from their Indiana-based clients.

In May of 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ended the federal ban on sports betting. In the two years since, three quarters of all U.S. states have legalized sports wagering or are attempting to do so.

Sports betting was legalized in Indiana in the fall of 2019, opening the opportunity for anyone over the age of 21 in the state to place legal wagers on games in Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, and any other professional and amateur sports games in which adults compete.

Wagers can be placed from mobile apps and online betting sites within the state’s boundaries, as well as with bookmakers licensed in the state.

"Nuvei’s approval to transact in the State of Indiana is just the beginning of our efforts to expand into U.S. markets," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. "We are excited to be able to bring our innovative, revenue-enhancing payment technology stack to Indiana, with an eye toward further expansion in states that have legalized online sports betting."

Nuvei currently services many of the world’s leading iGaming brands. Through a single integration, gaming operators can optimize their payments flow through the company’s award-winning Cashier solution while being compliant with local gaming regulations. In addition to leveraging enhanced identity and risk management solutions, Nuvei’s platform allows businesses to improve their players’ journey through a quicker deposit and withdrawal process, paving the way to greater customer satisfaction and revenue opportunities.

