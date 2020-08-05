Datametrex Commenced Rolling Out COVID-19 Screening Solutions in Anticipation of P.O. From Educational Organizations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) – Through its COVID-19 screening solutions, Datametrex has commenced rolling out its screening solutions for health and safety in the education sector in anticipation of Purchase Order from schools and international student recruiting agencies by launching of the new COVID-19 pre-screening and screening tools.



As the current pandemic continues to impact our world, education is one of the most hit industry. With schools plan to reopen in September, Datametrex is offering solutions to educational organizations for the health and safety of students, teachers, and administrative staff. A recent article by the CBC mentioned that language and private schools are struggling to survive the pandemic because they depend on international students coming into Canada. There are roughly 200 language schools across the country, with 40,000 international students in attendance. With the tools available by Datametrex, these organizations could pre-screen, screen, and report on exposures to decrease the spread and mitigate the risk. ( https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/language-schools-covid-foreign-students-1.5668592 )

"With schools poised to reopen in Fall, we offer important tool to the education industry. Key is not only opening up the school but also maintaining schools to stay open," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex. "With our pre-screening and screening tools, educational organizations can now provide a safer academic environment to the students and safer workplace to teaching staff with rapid results and trends for COVID-19 in real-time."

These tools were developed as a direct response to customer needs and the ever-changing physical distancing recommendations, safety guidelines, and workplace flexibility initiatives being observed across North America and around the globe.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com .

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

