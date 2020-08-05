HUNGRY Brings Baseball Fans a Taste of the Ballpark Through Its Game Day Deliveries in the Nation’s Capital

“Best Ballpark Bites” Delivers Classic Game Day Grub to the Doorsteps of Washington Nationals Fans in the D.C. area

WASHINGTON, US, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The faithful in Washington can still have a ballpark experience thanks to the Nationals and Hungry Marketplace Inc.

With “Best Ballpark Bites Delivered,” fans throughout the DMV can now order classic game day food – Nats Dogs, Enzo's Pizza, Cracker Jack and more – for their virtual watch parties at home.

“With so many uncertainties leading up to this baseball season, launching the Best Ballpark Bites initiative was a huge priority for the Nationals,” said Jeff Grass, the chairman and CEO of HUNGRY. “Luckily, the team had the nation’s best food delivery team right in their own backyard and we were ready to make history by launching the country’s first-ever stadium-to-home delivery system.”

Curated by the Nationals and Levy, the official concessions operator at Nationals Park, each pack is designed to serve two to three people and comes with a Victor Robles bobblehead. A few lucky individuals each day will also receive an authenticated foul ball from the Nationals 2020 season.

The Best Ballpark Bites packs are about as authentic as they come. The Enzo’s Pizza Pack includes a cheese or pepperoni pizza, delicious hot wings, three boxes of Cracker Jack, a vegetable pasta salad and three soft drinks. The Backyard Grill Pack includes a combination of ready-to-heat hot dogs and grill-at-home bratwurst and Italian sausages, plus stadium chili, tortilla chips, nacho cheese dip, Cracker Jack and soft drinks. There’s also a Tacos & Nachos Pack.

Many of the individual items also can be ordered à la carte and alcohol is available for purchase to anyone over the age of 21 with a valid ID. And for dessert, there is a generous selection of cakes, cookies and brownies to choose from.

The Best Ballpark Bites delivery experience can be 100% contactless. Orders can be placed up until twenty-four hours the day prior to a scheduled game and must be made a day in advance. Meal packs arrive at least one hour before the first pitch on the selected date of delivery.

“Since our founding in early 2017, HUNGRY’s technology has set it apart in the competitive catering industry,” said Shy Pahlevani, co-founder. “What started as an online platform connecting independent chefs with local companies has evolved into the most thorough, safe and efficient standard for food delivery. This tech infrastructure has catapulted HUNGRY into new revenue streams and, ultimately, is how our tech team was able to launch a new delivery system for the Nationals in just a matter of days.”

To place an order, visit nationals.tryhungry.com or go to TryHungry.com and click on “Nats Fan Packs” at the top of the page. Fans can also call 1-888-8HUNGRY or send an email to nats@tryhungry.com.



About Hungry Marketplace Inc.

Hungry Marketplace was founded by serial entrepreneurs Eman Pahlavani, Shy Pahlevani and Jeff Grass as a revolutionary way for independent chefs to connect with the $65 billion business and events catering market. Hungry is committed to improving the communities it serves. Through its “Fight Against Hunger” program, Hungry donates one meal to those in need for every two meals purchased. Additionally, its “WeRecycle” program promotes environmental waste reduction by offering biodegradable plates and cutlery with its delivered meals. Hungry is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has other rapidly growing operations in Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Boston; Dallas; New York; and Philadelphia. By the end of 2021, Hungry is projected to be operating in 23 U.S. cities. For more information, visit tryhungry.com.