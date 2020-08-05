Bavarian Top Innovators to Pitch at 2020 Venture Summit Virtual Connect

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York office of Invest in Bavaria, the economic development agency for the State of Bavaria, is partnering with YoungStartup Ventures for this week’s Venture Summit Virtual Connect. On August 6th, investors and startups will hear why Europe should be part of their international strategy and how they can take advantage of Germany’s stability and prosperity in a post-pandemic world. Discussing the topic will be global location strategy expert, Rene Buck, CEO of BCI Global, and Thomas Oehl, founding partner at Munich-based tech VC Vsquared Ventures. Jan Danisman, Executive Director of the Bavarian US Offices will moderate.

The Bavarian delegation will showcase groundbreaking technology from the region. Four Bavarian high-tech startups will present before some of America’s most influential investors at the Venture Summit. Don’t miss these pitches:

Avergen Pharmaceuticals, which is developing compounds with a novel mode of action to treat Huntington’s Disease, will be presented by CEO Dr. Marius Yildiz. Avergen announced last year its prestigious grant from the research program bio- and gene technology from the Bavarian Ministry of Economy. Isar Aerospace, who last year closed a $17 million Series A round led by Earlybird and Airbus Ventures and backed by former SpaceX VP, Vito Ventures and UVC, will be presented by CEO Daniel Metzler. The European space company, who was recently voted one of Germany’s 10 fastest growing companies, is developing low-cost automatically manufactured launch vehicles designed for deploying and resupplying satellite constellations. Julep Media, which is Germany's innovative and fast growing podcast platform for monetizing podcasts. will be presented by CEO Steffen Hopf. Julep’s team has decades of experience in the creation and marketing of digital content and knows how to make money with a podcast. Molabo, which produces the world's first lightweight electric drives that deliver high performance at a safe-to-touch voltage of 48V, will be presented by Managing Director Florian Bachheibl. The Molabo team and advisors bring together expertise from top German global players: Audi, Siemens, Daimler Benz, Daimler Aerospace and Bosche.

The Venture Summit Virtual Connect is sold out.

The Bavarian U.S. Offices for Economic Development, LLC (New York, San Francisco) are the US representative offices of Germany's largest and wealthiest state, Bavaria (GDP $700B). Bavaria is home to Europe's 6th largest economy (greater than Norway's & Portugal's economies combined) and attracts some of the world's fastest-growing unicorns and tech giants, e.g. Amazon Web Services, Lyft, ClassPass, IBM and Microsoft. Bavaria is a top tech and innovation hub in Europe and is Germany's leader in mobility, medtech, biotech, digital health, insurtech, and cleantech.

