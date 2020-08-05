DraftKings at Casino Queen Launches Sports Betting in Illinois

Brings Top-Rated Sportsbook App and Retail Experience to the State

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced the launch of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook app and retail location in Illinois. Customers can download the sportsbook app and visit DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis to finish creating their account onsite, providing them with statewide mobile sports betting access.



“Illinois is home to some of the most passionate sports fans and most iconic sports teams in the entire country,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings Co-founder, Chairman and CEO. “DraftKings’ dedication to innovation and providing customers with a premier sports betting experience has made our app the top-rated option and we can’t wait for fans in Illinois to discover why.”



Once their account is created, customers can place a wide variety of bets, including pre-match, live and proposition wagers on several major professional and collegiate athletic events and teams. The top-rated app also features a number of promotional offers available only to Illinois customers. In addition to mobile and online sportsbook access, DraftKings at Casino Queen offers a retail sportsbook at the newly rebranded physical location in East St. Louis.

“We are excited to bring sports betting to Illinois and the St. Louis community,” noted Terry Downey, President, DraftKings at Casino Queen. “The marriage of two iconic brands promises to create an unforgettable experience that can only be found at DraftKings at Casino Queen. Fans will come to love the service, passion and innovation now available in our state.”

DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and the DraftKings daily fantasy products are available via iOS and Android here .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories.



DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.

About DraftKings at Casino Queen

Located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, DraftKings at Casino Queen, formerly known as Casino Queen, has been welcoming visitors since 1993. DraftKings at Casino Queen is famous for its waterfront hotel, stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis skyline and an unforgettable gaming experience with extraordinary service.

