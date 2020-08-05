iFresh Announces Joining United Nations Global Compact As Part of Its Sustainable Business Development

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. ("iFresh" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, announced today that it has been accepted into the United Nations Global Compact. iFresh’s participation in the United Nations Global Compact is part of the Company’s commitment to developing a sustainable business while achieving long-term success in the grocery retail industry.



The United Nations Global Compact is a global network of over 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories dedicated to building a sustainable future. As the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, the United Nations Global Compact is leading worldwide transformation by challenging and enabling the organizations to take more ambitious action on sustainable development goals.

Mr. Long Deng, Chairman of iFresh, commented, “We are honored to partake in the United Nations Global Compact initiatives and leverage collaboration through the global network to develop trade business opportunities. iFresh has a strong purpose of making the community we serve a better place. Earlier this year, our stores adopted a policy of gradually restricting single-use plastic grocery bags and to encourage all customers to use reusable bags and eliminate the need for a paid bag. We are determined to take additional action to solve environmental concerns and build a sustainable retail business model to reduce our environmental impact.”

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (Nasdaq: IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), and two in-house wholesale businesses strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

