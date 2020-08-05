RAPT Therapeutics Appoints Phyllis Loud Gray as Vice President of Human Resources

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Phyllis Loud Gray as Vice President of Human Resources.



“Phyllis brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge in implementing strategies to support a positive and engaging work environment,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT Therapeutics. “We are thrilled to have her on board to navigate our growth and employee development as we anticipate key readouts for our lead programs, FLX475 and RPT193.”

Ms. Gray brings to RAPT more than 30 years of experience in the life science and technology industries. She joins RAPT from Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, where she was Senior Director and Head of Human Resources, responsible for the development and implementation of all HR strategies and initiatives. Prior to Sunesis she served as Senior Director of Human Resources Business at Crescendo Biosciences, a subsidiary of Myriad Genetics, Inc., where she was a member of the senior leadership team and responsible for both strategic and operational direction for human resources. Prior to Crescendo, she served as Director of Human Resources for QIAGEN/Ingenuity Systems, VISX, Oracle and Omnicell. She began her career at Syntex/Syva, serving in various Human Resources roles over many years. Ms. Gray holds a B.S. in Business Administration from California State University, Hayward.

“The team at RAPT is passionate, engaged and committed to delivering new therapeutics for patients who need them,” commented Ms. Gray. “I’m excited to be a key part of the team that will diligently maintain the safety and security of our employees through the COVID-19 pandemic while actively supporting staff growth and development across the organization.”

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets, including hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) and general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2), that are in the discovery stage of development.

