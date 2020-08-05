Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kaleido Biosciences to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that Michael Bonney, Executive Chair, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.

