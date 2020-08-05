MeiraGTx Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Robert K. Zeldin, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced the appointment of Robert K. Zeldin, M.D. as chief medical officer (CMO).

A clinical immunologist by training, Dr. Zeldin brings more than 20 years of clinical, regulatory and industry experience to MeiraGTx, ranging from early-stage clinical development through Biologics License Application (BLA) filing and commercialization.

“Dr. Zeldin is an experienced drug developer with a distinguished track record in the design and implementation of successful clinical development strategies,” said Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of MeiraGTx. “As we advance the MeiraGTx pipeline into late-stage development we are delighted to add Dr. Zeldin to our senior management team.”

Prior to joining MeiraGTx, Dr. Zeldin was CMO of Immunovant. Previously, he was CMO of Acceleron Pharma where he was instrumental in the preparation of the BLA for luspatercept which has been approved in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and anemia associated with beta thalassemia. Prior to Acceleron, he was CMO of Belgium-based Ablynx NV, where he directed the Phase 3 development program and regulatory filings of caplacizumab, which has been approved for the treatment of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura in the U.S. and Europe. Dr. Zeldin also served as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development at Stallergenes SA and Vice President and U.S. Medical Franchise Head – Respiratory and Dermatology at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, Dr. Zeldin spent seven years at Merck in increasingly strategic roles in worldwide regulatory affairs and clinical development. Prior to his work in industry, Dr. Zeldin served as a Medical Officer at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. He also spent several years in clinical practice.

“I look forward to working with MeiraGTx to bring innovative gene therapy treatments to patients with severe diseases who today have no treatment options,” said Dr. Zeldin. “I am excited to join the MeiraGTx team at this important juncture as we prepare to initiate the Company’s first pivotal trial.”

Dr. Zeldin holds a B.A. with honors from the Johns Hopkins University and a M.D. from Tufts University School of Medicine. His postdoctoral training included Residency in Internal Medicine at the University Health Center of Pittsburgh and Fellowship in Allergy and Clinical Immunology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com .

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our product candidate development and anticipated 2020 milestones regarding our pre-clinical and clinical data and reporting of such data and the timing of results of data, including in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our incurrence of significant losses; any inability to achieve or maintain profitability, acquire additional capital, identify additional and develop existing product candidates, successfully execute strategic priorities, bring product candidates to market, expansion of our manufacturing facilities and processes, successfully enroll patients in and complete clinical trials, accurately predict growth assumptions, recognize benefits of any orphan drug designations, retain key personnel or attract qualified employees, or incur expected levels of operating expenses; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the status, enrollment, timing and results of our clinical trials and on our business, results of operations and financial condition; failure of early data to predict eventual outcomes; failure to obtain FDA or other regulatory approval for product candidates within expected time frames or at all; the novel nature and impact of negative public opinion of gene therapy; failure to comply with ongoing regulatory obligations; contamination or shortage of raw materials or other manufacturing issues; changes in healthcare laws; risks associated with our international operations; significant competition in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; dependence on third parties; risks related to intellectual property; changes in tax policy or treatment; our ability to utilize our loss and tax credit carryforwards; litigation risks; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Thus, one should not assume that our silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

