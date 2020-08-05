Applied Molecular Transport Named as One of Three Finalists for the Fierce Innovations Awards for AMT-101

AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal-selective rhIL-10 agonist that has been designed for active transport across the intestinal epithelium, has demonstrated encouraging results in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that AMT-101 has been named as a biotech innovation finalist in the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020, a peer-reviewed awards program based on the evaluation criteria of: effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation of a therapeutic. AMT-101 is the company's gut-selective, oral biologic fusion protein of interleukin 10 (IL-10) that will be entering into Phase 2 clinical trials.



“We are excited to be selected as a finalist in the category of biotech innovation, which recognizes the breakthrough science employed in the design of our oral gastrointestinal-targeted biologic AMT-101,” said Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of AMT. “With AMT-101, we are able to leverage the potent immunomodulatory activity of IL-10 targeted directly to the immune-cell rich environment of the gastrointestinal (GI) tissue. Based on positive preclinical and clinical data, we are developing AMT-101 for the treatment of inflammatory disorders, with the most advanced program in ulcerative colitis (UC) and plan to initiate four Phase 2 studies. As a locally-targeted, GI-selective biologic therapeutic, oral AMT-101 has the potential to be used as a monotherapy or in combination with other therapeutic agents, in patients with moderate-to-severely active UC, including those who have failed prior biologic therapy or who are biologic-naive, and in a variety of indications beyond UC, including systemic inflammatory diseases. Our platform technology, which harnesses the power of natural active transport mechanisms within the GI tract and upon which AMT-101 was created, has the potential to create multiple oral biologic products in autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases.”

The awards program, established by the publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma, highlights companies that demonstrated innovative solutions, technologies, and services that have the potential to make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies. The judges included an exclusive panel of executives from major biotech and pharma companies including Astellas, Accenture, AstraZeneca, Angiocrine Bioscience, Biotech Research Group, NIHR Clinical Research Network, Medidata Solutions and PPD. The winners will be announced in the 2020 Innovation Report set to publish by Fierce Life Sciences on September 14, 2020.

About AMT-101

AMT-101 is a GI-selective, oral fusion of rhIL-10 and its proprietary carrier molecule, which has been evaluated in a Phase 1b trial in ulcerative colitis (UC). AMT-101 is designed to cross the intestinal epithelium (IE) barrier while not entering the bloodstream, thereby focusing the drug directly at the site of action of the underlying biology of the disease in the gastrointestinal (GI) tissue and, therefore, potentially avoiding the side effects observed with systemic administration. By design, AMT-101 is actively transported through the IE barrier into the GI tissue, the primary site of inflammation in UC, a disease with approximately 2.2 to 2.4 million patients in the United States and Europe according to a 2014 report. As a locally-targeted, GI-selective biologic therapeutic, AMT-101 has potential use in a variety of inflammatory indications beyond UC.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT’s proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of therapeutic payloads across the intestinal epithelium (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly tablet and capsule forms that are designed for either targeting local gastrointestinal (GI) tissue or entering systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease. AMT is building a portfolio of oral product candidates based on its technology platform including its lead product candidate, AMT-101, an oral GI-selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC). AMT further plans to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials of AMT-101 in UC and related inflammatory indications. AMT’s technology platform enables it to design and develop various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, full-length antibodies, antibody fragments, and RNA therapeutics, with potentially significant advantages over existing marketed and development-stage drugs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or AMT’s future plans, strategy and performance. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including those more fully described in AMT’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including AMT’s prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, dated June 4, 2020 and in AMT’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and AMT specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

