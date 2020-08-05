The French Red Cross Selects Cellocator by PowerFleet for COVID-19 Humanitarian Response

The French Red Cross Leveraged Cellocator by PowerFleet Solution to Track and Manage the Shipment of Healthcare Equipment and Supplies to Respond to the COVID-19 Epidemic and Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) During June 2020

/EIN News/ -- WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellocator by PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, provided The French Red Cross with a plug and play traceability solution to be used during shipment of healthcare equipment and supplies using the MultiSense and WatchM mobile application.



The French Red Cross, a major player in the French humanitarian response plan specifically focusing on prevention and control of epidemics in Sub-Saharan Africa, along with its emergency task forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo, utilized Cellocator’s traceability solution of healthcare equipment and supplies in order to respond effectively to the COVID-19 epidemic and EVD.

This mission was made possible thanks to the support of the Airbus Foundation, which provided the French Red Cross with an Airbus A330neo. This plane recently departed from Châlons Vatry Airport in northeastern France to Brazzaville (Republic of the Congo), with 16 tons of goods onboard. The cargo landed in Brazzaville and then was transported by barge on the Congo River to Kinshasa, and finally delivered via ground transport to the local Red Cross storage centers based in Mbandaka.

The French Red Cross tested Cellocator’s solution to monitor the location and environmental conditions (temperature, humidity, shock, and light) throughout the entire 10,000 km journey. The innovative and compact MultiSense devices were inserted inside the packages to log sensor data in real-time and transmit it along with the shipment’s location via the WatchM mobile application.

“We are proud to take part in this special COVID-19 operation,” said Avi Magid, President of Pointer and Cellocator. “Effective monitoring of supply chain conditions is fast becoming mandatory to ensure the integrity and safety of pharmaceutical shipments, and technology is a critical part of making it possible.”

About Cellocator by PowerFleet

Cellocator is part of the global Industrial Internet of Things company PowerFleet ® Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL). PowerFleet is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Their offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About The French Red Cross

The French Red Cross, founded in 1864, is an independent charity working alongside governments and public authorities. As a key player in society, we provide humanitarian, health, social, welfare and training services. To help carry out our assignments we have a strong team of 18,000 employees and 56,000 volunteers, who on a daily basis, pursue consistent and unwavering charitable principles to provide local support and deliver tangible results and long-term solutions.

