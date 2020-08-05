LucidLink Announces Collaboration with Adobe, Enabling Video Editors Immediate Access to Media Assets in the Cloud with Premiere Pro

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LucidLink, an innovator in cloud file services, announced today its collaboration with Adobe® and its industry-leading software, Adobe Premiere® Pro. LucidLink Filespaces is a cloud-native file service that allows Adobe Premiere Pro users to edit projects directly from the cloud. Ideal for post-production workloads in cinema, documentary, and corporate videos, LucidLink can quickly provide teams with on-demand access to media assets in the cloud that are accessed like a local drive.

Filespaces was explicitly designed for direct data access over distance, turning the cloud into an extension of the local computer's hard drive. Using LucidLink, there is no longer a need to continually sync or download files, struggle with VPN connections, use third-party file transfer services, or physically ship drives. Video editors can efficiently work with Premiere Pro on their local machines, and collaborate on projects stored in cloud storage with multiple video editors, simultaneously, across different geographic locations.

“With so many creative teams working remotely, the ability to edit Premiere Pro projects directly from the cloud has become even more important,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe Video. “We don’t want location to hold back creativity. Now Premiere users can collaborate no matter where they are.”

While working from home, post-production houses and video editors are looking for new technologies and cloud options to enable remote teams better access to media files. With LucidLink, media professionals can get assets from one central location, in the cloud. Often, during the post-production workflow, video files are not in the correct format for the next phase. Hours are spent searching for and copying media files to and from hard drives, relinking media from different storage locations, and cataloging media files. Each requirement in the process of capturing, editing, and distributing video is often incompatible with or disconnected from the other and may not be possible with existing workflows.

Filespaces provides a centralized repository with unlimited access to media assets from any point in existing workflows. Using LucidLink Filespaces users can:

Gain immediate secure access to media assets from anywhere

Rapidly ingest high-res footage

Enhance remote collaboration on post-production projects

Enable video and audio editing directly from the cloud

Provide remote access to large VFX shot sequences

"Working remotely with distributed teams is the new normal. Remote work becomes more challenging as the size of data assets increase; efficiently collaborating is even more difficult," said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO of LucidLink. "Our customers report they can implement workflows previously considered impossible. We are providing the missing link in cloud workflows with 'streaming files.'”

LucidLink offers individual, team, and enterprise pricing, making cloud storage and remote collaboration available at affordable prices. Join the Adobe & LucidLink webinar on August 5 at 10:00 am PDT, to learn how to quickly edit videos from anywhere with Premiere Pro.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with any object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage, and it supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. LucidLink's customer base is multiplying in the media and entertainment sector, among managed service providers, and across government agencies. Investors currently include Baseline Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and Bright Cap Ventures. Founded in 2016 by former DataCore executives, LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink's resellers or partner program, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com.

