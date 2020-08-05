Barfresh Launches New Product Offering: WHIRLZ 100% Juice Concentrates

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, announced the launch of its new WHIRLZ 100% Juice Concentrates. The new 5:1 juice concentrates will initially target elementary and secondary schools and are a perfect complement to the company’s current existing 1:1 bulk Easy Pour products used in beverage dispensing equipment. The 100% juice concentrates offer a more affordably priced product that responds to the need of the schools to have a wider range of options at various price points.



The products are USDA Reimbursable, Smart Snack Compliant for schools in the United States, a good source of Vitamin C, contain no added sugars and come in fun, great-tasting flavors. WHIRLZ 100% Juice Concentrates will come in the following 10 exciting flavors: Mango (a first to market flavor), Fruit Punch, Pink Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, Coco Breeze, Blue Raspberry, Green Watermelon, Cherry, Sour Apple, and Strawberry Kiwi.

Barfresh plans to include the new product as part of its product offerings to customers in the education channel once schools re-open this upcoming school year. This new product range is stored and delivered ambient, which opens many more opportunities for the company as it works on strategic distribution partnerships to help accelerate sales within the education channel.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s CEO, stated, “We are excited to bring this high quality, fun product to schools across the country and believe it helps enhance our premium range of products. Although many school districts are still determining how schools will re-open, the WHIRLZ 100% Juice Concentrates are a great addition to the Barfresh offering, which includes our grab-and-go offering, Twist & Go, as well as our 1:1 bulk Easy Pour products. Barfresh can support any kind of back to school opening with USDA reimbursable and Smart Snack compliant products.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's commercial progress and future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", among others. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and may not materialize. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company does not intend, and is not obligated, to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com .

