ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Announces New Way to Transfer A Design to Everything from T-Shirts to Bags and Blankets

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce it is now offering Sublimation. That means full color high resolution printing that transfers a design into the fibers of your T-shirt or mask or backpack and not simply “printed on top.” With Sublimation , the design simply cannot be felt by touch.

This is a way to produce one of a kind items with a truly custom design. The design will not crack, peel or fade, even with washing. Whether you need 50 or 5000 products, this is a wonderful option.

How does the process work? It starts with printing the design in reverse onto special paper. The inks are turned into a gas when heated and the design is permanently printed onto the material. The ink is ultimately embedded into the fabric rather than brushing ink on the top like in screen printing. Think of it this way: Heat applied to the garment opens up the pores of the fabric, ink seeps in in a gas form and hardens when cooled.

Other uses includes hoodies, blankets, headbands, shorts, pillows and pillowcases, bags and polo shirts. “We are confident Sublimation can play a significant role in Social Media Photo Ideas for numerous businesses,” said Marc Johnson, ADM Endeavors CEO.

More information is available at www.fwpromo.com/sublimation/.

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $3.8 million in 2019. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

